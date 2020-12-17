Donnerstag, 17. Dezember 2020, 18:08:49
PR: WhistlePig & Moët Hennessy geben internationale Partnerschaft bekannt

Außerdem erwarb Moët Hennessy eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an WhistlePig

Die kanadische Whiskey-Destillerie WhistlePig und der französische Konzern Moët Hennessy geben heute in einer Pressemitteilung ihre internationale Partnerschaft bekannt. Im Rahmen dieser Partnerschaft soll WhistlePig, laut Pressemitteilung der „die Nummer 1 der Brennereien in der Kategorie Ultra-Premium- und Luxus-Roggenwhisky im Nord-Amerika“, in ausgewählten Märkten in Europa und Asien eingeführt werden. Darüber hinaus hat Moët Hennessy im Rahmen dieser Partnerschaft eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an WhistlePig erworben.

Alles Weitere zur neuen Partnerschaft von Moët Hennessy und WhistlePig finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

WhistlePig & Moët Hennessy Announce International Partnership

Paris, December 17, 2020. Moët Hennessy, the world leader in luxury wines and spirits, is pleased to announce that it has established a partnership to exclusively bring WhistlePig, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America (1), to consumers in selected markets in Europe and Asia. In addition, as part of this partnership, Moët Hennessy acquired a minority stake in WhistlePig.

“The arrangement with Moët Hennessy marks a significant moment for WhistlePig,” says Jeff Kozak, CEO, of WhistlePig. “We could not be more pleased to align our brand with the leader in luxury wines and spirits. We are excited about the future collaboration with Moët Hennessy’s team in the international market.”

“We have long admired LVMH as a builder of amazing brands and products, and we have learned a lot from Moët Hennessy over the years” says Wilco Faessen, co-founder of WhistlePig. “There is a great portfolio fit, and, critically, our cultures are very much aligned in terms of patiently building our brands and business over time, with a focus on quality and a differentiated experience for our consumers and our customers. Formalizing this through an investment in the company plus a comprehensive route to market partnership internationally is another critical milestone in our journey.”

„We are convinced that WhistlePig fits very well with the rest of Moët Hennessy’s portfolio. This high quality and top-rated whiskey brand has done a remarkable job distinguishing itself among the emblematic and iconic craft distilleries in the United States with an ultra-premium standing in terms of identity, quality and price positioning,” says Philippe Schaus, President & CEO of Moët Hennessy. “We look forward to launch WhistlePig in various markets in Europe and Asia early next year. It is an exciting opportunity for our team to bring the WhistlePig brand and product portfolio to many of our most valued customers”

Whiskyexperts-Whiskyfreunde
