PR: Zwei neue permanente Bottlings bei den „Remarkable Regional Malts“: Big Peat 12yo und The Epicurean 12yo

Der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing aus Glasgow hat soeben zwei neue Abfüllungen angekündigt, die das Kernsortiment des unabhängigen Abfüllers permanent verstärken werden: Big Peat 12yo und The Epicurean 12yo. Beide Bottlings werden mit 46% vol. abgefüllt und kosten in UK 50 (Big Peat) bzw. 55 Pfund (The Epicurean). Sie sollten in absehbarer Zeit zu ähnlichen Preisen auch bei uns erhältlich sein.

Hier alle weiteren Infos in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Douglas Laing:

Douglas Laing Unveils Two New Additions to their Regional Malt Range

Douglas Laing & Co, the leading independent Scotch Whisky company, today announces the launch of Big Peat 12 Years Old and Epicurean 12 Years Old, a duo of exciting new permanent bottlings within the “Remarkable Regional Malts” series.

Big Peat 12 Years Old Islay Malt is a unique marriage of Single Cask Single Malts, proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration, and at 46% alcohol strength. Specifically targeting the specialist retail sector, this new offering is packaged in a premium black and gold gift tube. Tasting notes include “charred oak, chimney soot and rock salt, complemented by brown sugar and bonfire ashes”. This is the first ever permanent age statement release under the Big Peat brand which continues to enjoy significant growth and a cult following globally.

From Islay to the Lowlands, Epicurean 12 Years Old is a vibrant and versatile marriage of Single Cask Single Malts distilled in Scotland’s Lowland region. With eye-catching silver and green packaging, the spirit is said to “burst with citrus zest, ripe peachesand a touch of spice”, the tasting notes for Epicurean’s new permanent fixture also feature “coconut flakes and cut grass”. In-line with the Douglas Laing philosophy, it too is offered without colouring or chill-filtration, at a high alcohol strength of 46%.

Commenting on the new releases, Chris Leggat, Douglas Laing & Co.’s Managing Director said:

“Since joining Douglas Laing in 2013, it’s been an exciting journey watching Big Peat “grow up” and helping to establish the Epicurean brand which launched as recently as 2016 but is growing very nicely for us. The two are polar opposites in terms of taste profile but these permanent bottlings, designed expressly for specialist retail, are an exciting development for the business. They join Timorous Beastie 10 Years Old, Scallywag 10 Years Old and Rock Island 10 Years Old in our dynamic series of Whiskies which offers a fun yet credible, quality line-up for the specialist retail category”.

Big Peat 12 Years Old and Epicurean 12 Years Old are available to buy from specialist spirits retailers globally with an RRP of £55.00 and £50.00 respectively.