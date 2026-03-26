Rhythm and Booze Records bringt Whisky zur Musik von Singer-Songwriterin Nicole Cassandra Smit

Ein Pairing der etwas anderen Art und eine interessante Idee, sich dem Geschmack eines Whiskys zu nähern (oder ihn zu komponieren): Das Musiklabel Rythm and Booze Records (über ihre Veröffentlichung eines Whiskys samt einer Blues-EP haben wir im Vorjahr hier berichtet) hat in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Whisky-Consulting Unternehmen Cask Le Sens einen Blended Scotch Whisky veröffentlicht, der von der Musik der in Edinburgh beheimateten Singer-Songwriterin Nicole Cassandra Smit (ein Musikvideo von ihr finden Sie zum Beispiel hier auf Youtube) inspiriert ist.

Für die 7 Jahre alte Abfüllung wurde nicht einfach ein Whisky ausgesucht, der zur Musik passt, sondern bereits das Blending des Whiskys wurde von der Musik inspiriert und matcht laut Abfüller den Stil von Nicole Cassandra Smit: anfangs süß, unkompliziert und zugänglich, um mit der Zeit überraschende Tiefe und spielerische Komplexität zu zeigen.

300 Flaschen des mit 50% Volumenprozent abgefüllten Blend gibt es, er ist über die Webseite von Ruiseart Spirits, dem Vertriebspartner von Cask Le Sense zu bestellen, er kostet 65 Pfund, ist allerdings leider nur an eine UK-Adresse lieferbar.

Hier die Presseaussendung zum Whisky:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Rhythm and Booze Records Releases Its First Whisky Blended Directly to Match an Artist’s Sound

The award-winning indie bottler and record label releases its fourth bottle in collaboration with fellow indie bottler Cask Le Sens, a superb blended Scotch inspired by the music of Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Nicole Cassandra Smit.

Tasting exceptional spirits while listening to great music is one of life’s great pleasures. Now, the indie bottler and record label that embodies this combination is back with its most ambitious release yet.

Rhythm and Booze Records, the world’s first combination independent record label and spirits bottler, has released its fourth bottle: Rhythm and Booze Records #4: Nicole Cassandra Smit — Blended Scotch Whisky, created in collaboration with whisky consultancy company and indie bottler Cask Le Sens. The release pairs an expertly crafted blended Scotch whisky with an exclusive collection of original songs by Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Nicole Cassandra Smit, recorded specifically for this bottle and available nowhere else.

As with all Rhythm and Booze Records spirits, the bottle’s front label showcases the featured artist, while a QR code on the back label leads to a private link where buyers can stream or download Nicole’s new songs to enjoy as they pour themselves a dram. The music is exclusive to the bottle and will not be available on any streaming platform.

This is the first Rhythm and Booze Records release to reverse the creative process: rather than curating a ready-to-bottle spirit to pair with the featured tunes, the creation of this whisky was directly inspired by Nicole’s music and blended together by Cask Le Sens co-founder Winnie Ng. The result is a blend that mirrors Nicole’s sound – initially sweet, easygoing and accessible, before revealing surprising depth and playful complexity the longer you sit with it.

Felipe Schrieberg, co-founder of Rhythm and Booze Records, describes the creative philosophy behind the release:

“This is the first time we’ve created a whisky that was directly inspired by the music rather than the other way around. Nicole’s sound shaped the decisions made at the blending table. The result is something we’re genuinely proud of not just as a whisky or a music release, but as a single unified artistic statement.”

Winnie welcomed working on the ambitious challenge:

“This is a project I have been longing to bring to life: curating a whisky that truly connects with music, to build a blend from scratch that fits the vibe and voice of a specific artist without any shortcuts and no pre-blended whisky in the recipe.”

To create the whisky, she included a significant portion of 35-year-old Invergordon grain whisky which contributes creamy, buttery richness at the heart of the expression. Malts sourced from Speyside and the Highlands provide structural integrity and fruity character.

Nicole is also thrilled about the new bottle featuring her music. Born in Jakarta, Indonesia and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, she draws on a rich and varied background, weaving together blues, soul, R&B, and pop across a deeply personal body of work. She first made her name on the Scottish live scene through sell-out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe and Jazz & Blues Festival, fronting acts including Nicole & The Back-Up Crew and lo-fi trio Smitten. Her 2022 debut solo album Third in Line blends soul and blues with experimental electronica.

For this release, Nicole revisits her lo-fi roots with a deeply personal collection of songs celebrating her heritage and family.

“I wanted these songs to feel intimate and honest. And I think the whisky captures that same feeling, something warm and welcoming on the surface, but with real depth and character underneath.”

Rhythm and Booze Records #4: Nicole Cassandra Smit – Blended Scotch Whisky is bottled at 50% ABV with only 300 bottles available and is available for £65 on the website for Cask Le Sens’ UK distributor Ruiseart Spirits as well as select retailers.

Tasting Notes

– Body: Creamy and fresh

– Nose: Baked pears and vanilla custard lead the way, followed by butter cookies, cinnamon and caramel. Softer citrus notes of grapefruit peel round out the nose.

– Taste: Cookies take centre stage: stroopwafels, Swedish pepparkakor ginger cookies, Indonesian nastar pineapple tart cookies and traditional digestive biscuits all compete for attention. Orange citrus freshness persists at the edges, while cloves and prunes hint at additional depths.

About Rhythm and Booze Records

Rhythm and Booze Records is an award-winning independent record label and spirits bottler, and the first of its kind in the world. Founded by award-winning whisky writer and musician Felipe Schrieberg and drummer Paul Archibald, the label pairs high-quality aged spirits with original music from artists spanning a broad range of sounds and styles.

About Cask Le Sens

“Le Sens” means “senses”, “direction” and “meaning” in French – reflecting our mission to guide whisky enthusiasts back to the pure joy of sharing and tasting whiskies, beyond the investment-focused market.

Co-founded by Hong Kong-born whisky enthusiasts Louie Lam, Winnie Ng and Richard Wong, Cask Le Sens specializes in whole cask trading, consultancy, and brokerage services, providing casks for enthusiasts, independent bottlers, bars, and whisky clubs, while also releasing their exclusive and collaborative bottlings.

Release details

Name: Rhythm and Booze Records #4: Nicole Cassandra Smit — Blended Scotch Whisky

Nicole’s EP

Price: £65.00 (inc. UK VAT), 70cl

ABV: 50%

Outturn: 300 bottles

Label Design: Adrian Borque

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