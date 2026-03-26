Neu: The Deanston Orange Wine Cask Finish 17 Year Old

Rine interessante neue Abfüllung hat die Highland-Destillerie Deanston heute vorgestellt: Der Deanston Orange Wine Cask Finish 17 Year Old ist nach der Reifung in Bourbonfässern von Master Blender Julieann Fernandez für zwei Jahre zum Finishing in Vino de Naranja casks aus Andalusien gelegt worden. Die auf 7000 Flaschen limitierte Abfüllung wird in internationalen Märkten in die Geschäfte kommen, ist mit 53,6% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und kostet in UK 95 Pfund, was bei uns auf einen niedrigen dreistelligen Preis hindeutet.

Hier alle Infos, die uns Deanston zu ihrem neuesten Whisky geschickt hat:

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Highland Spirit, Andalucian Soul: Deanston’s latest experimental release

Highland Distillery, Deanston, has unveiled its latest experimental limited edition release, Deanston Orange Wine 17 Year Old Cask Finish, launching this spring. Carefully curated by Master Blender Julieann Fernandez, the whisky pairs Deanston’s signature waxy spirit with a two-year finish in Vino de Naranja casks sourced from Andalucía. The result of the cask finish is a bold, flavour-driven single malt that balances bitter citrus with sweet notes of sun-soaked soft stone fruit, fragrant honey and toasted nuts.

Julieann Fernandez (34), one of the youngest master blenders in the industry, drew inspiration from her Spanish heritage for this release. With deep family roots in the Jaén region of rural Andalucía, and formative years spent in Southern Spain, her close connection and fond memories of the region informed both the choice of cask and the flavour direction, with an emphasis on warmth, generosity and expressive character.

Achieving the ‘right’ balance of flavour was crucial to Julieann’s blending method for the launch, harmonising the distinctive bitterness of Andalucía oranges with the natural sweetness of the Deanston spirit. Each cask purchased presented a unique flavour concentration, resulting in a very vigorous tasting process from Julieann and the team to get perfection in every bottle.

Flavour is embedded into every drop of liquid that leaves Deanston’s doors, and this exciting new zesty discovery beautifully complements the signature waxy liquid the Scottish distillery is known for. The whisky spent 15 years maturing in ex-bourbon casks before a further two-year finish in Vino de Naranja casks – a fortified wine made with bitter orange peel. The credible Vino de Naranja cask choice is rarer than skin-contact orange wine, which really works with Deanston’s flavour profile. Julieann brought her personal whisky journey into this launch, bringing Highland spirit and Andalucian soul together, resulting in a dram packed with flavours of citrus oils, stone fruits and a malty biscuit core.

Julieann is especially passionate about this launch with her roots holding all the flavour inspiration. She said: “My parents met in Andalucía, and some of my happiest memories are wrapped up in the warmth, generosity and flavours of that part of the world – the sights, the smell and the taste of the orange trees which surround the area. Those experiences have stayed with me and shaped how I think about flavour and whisky. When I got the opportunity of orange wine casks at Deanston, it genuinely felt like bringing a piece of my own heritage into our spirit for the first time.

“Whisky will tell you when it’s ready, and the two years in orange wine casks were the perfect sweet spot for this release to balance the citrus bitterness of the orange wine with Deanston’s honeyed profile. I can’t wait for people to discover it for themselves, whether that’s neat, over ice or in a refreshing highball or spritz.”

This launch follows on from Deanston’s popular tequila cask release, pushing unconventional exploration with flavour, using its waxy spirit as the foundation for bold cask experimentation. Deanston Orange Wine Cask Finish speaks to the whisky drinker that’s looking for authenticity and craft, balanced with bold flavours without compromise – a sweet-spot of experimentation and credibility. As a big advocate for making whisky accessible, Julieann really encourages people to try this launch in various ways, whether that’s neat, in a delicious highball or refreshing spritz.

The Deanston Orange Wine Cask Finish 17 Year Old is a limited edition release, with only 7,000 bottles available globally. It will be available from Thursday 26 March 2026 in selected specialist retailers and online at deanstonmalt.com, priced at £95 for a 70cl bottle, 53.6% ABV.

Full tasting notes

Colour: Deep gold

Nose: Freshly peeled orange zest, marmalade and dried apricots upfront, layered with honey, toasted almonds, and soft malt sweetness. Hints of white flowers, light oak spice, and a subtle herbal edge reminiscent of chamomile tea.

Palate: Tangy citrus oils and blood orange lead, balanced by stone fruits, sultanas, and a malty biscuit core. The wine-cask influence brings a vinous depth with notes of orange blossom honey, ginger, gentle nutmeg and a hint of wood spice.

Finish: Zesty finish with lingering orange peel and a touch of oak.

Deanston Orange Spritz

40ml Deanston Orange Wine Cask

10ml Oloroso Sherry

2 dashes of Angostura Orange Bitters

Sparkling Apple Juice, to taste

Handful of cubed ice

Orange peel and a sprig of mint to garnish