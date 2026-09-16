Sazerac bringt die Marke Glenmore wieder zurück auf die Whiskeylandkarte

Die Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro, Kentucky (früher als Monarch Distillery tätig) hat ja die aktive Produktion von Bourbon und Rye im Jahr 1992 nach über 120 Jahren eingestellt und war danach nur mehr für Lagerung und Bottling genutzt. 2019 kam die Anlage nach dem Tod eines Mitarbeiters am Gelände in die Schlagzeilen (wir berichteten hier) – davor und danach war es um sie ruhig geworden.

Nun aber hat sich das Mutterunternehmen Sazerac dazu entschlossen, die Marke wiederzubeleben und unter dem Namen Glenmore einen Bourbon und einen Rye auf den Markt zu bringen, derweilen für die USA. Wo die beiden Abfüllungen produziert werden, geht aus der Info, die wir erhalten haben, nicht eindeutig hervor – dass es die alte Glenmore Distillery selbst ist, darf in Frage gestellt werden.

Was es über den Glenmore Bourbon Whiskey und den Glenmore Rye Whiskey zu erzählen gibt, lesen Sie in der untenstehenden Presseaussendung:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

SAZERAC REVIVES HISTORIC GLENMORE NAME WITH THE LAUNCH OF TWO NEW KENTUCKY WHISKEYS

Inspired by the history and whiskey-making heritage of the Glenmore Distillery, Glenmore Bourbon Whiskey and Glenmore Rye Whiskey welcome a new era for the historic Glenmore name

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sazerac Company today announces the launch of Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Glenmore Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, two brand-new releases crafted to bring back one of Kentucky’s most historic whiskey names for a new generation of whiskey enthusiasts. Inspired by more than 100 years of Glenmore Distillery history, the new whiskeys celebrate the legacy of a Distillery that played an important role in the development of American whiskey.

Tracing its roots to 1869, when founder Richard Monarch began distilling whiskey in Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glenmore Distillery Company would go on to become one of the state’s most influential whiskey producers, earning a reputation for quality, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Throughout its history, Glenmore Distillery helped shape American whiskey through a portfolio of well-known whiskey brands, pioneering marketing strategies and its distinction as one of the few distilleries licensed to bottle medicinal whiskey during Prohibition. The Glenmore Distillery continued distilling whiskey for more than 120 years before production at the Distillery ended in 1992. Since then, Sazerac has transformed the historic site into one of the country’s largest and most modern facilities to support production, barrel aging and bottling operations across a variety of spirits categories.

With the introduction of Glenmore Bourbon Whiskey and Glenmore Rye Whiskey, Sazerac is bringing the historic Glenmore name into a new era. These expressions are inspired by the pioneering spirit of the original Glenmore Distillery and celebrate the innovation, craftsmanship and whiskey-making traditions that defined its legacy.

„The Glenmore name has an incredible history, and we’re honored to help write its next chapter. As the owners and operators of The Glenmore distillery, we have long desired to bring this brand back to life. There is an entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to innovate that define the Distillery’s history, and we saw an opportunity to give those qualities new life. We’re excited to whiskey fans to try this release and celebrate this new era with us!“ Lauren Selman, Global Growth and Innovation Director at Sazerac

While both are bottled at 100 proof, Glenmore Bourbon Whiskey and Glenmore Rye Whiskey offer distinctly different flavor profiles that showcase the character of their respective whiskey styles. Glenmore Bourbon Whiskey offers a rich, oak-forward profile with layered notes of crème brûlée, toasted marshmallow, vanilla custard, caramelized sugar and toasted pecan, finishing smooth and rounded. Glenmore Rye Whiskey delivers classic rye spice balanced by black pepper, toasted grain and subtle sweetness, leading to a bold, warming finish.

„Glenmore Distillery’s history is about much more than the whiskey that carried its name,“

said Nick Laracuente, Bourbon Archaeologist & Lead Archivist at Sazerac.

„The archives reveal generations of people, ideas and ingenuity that helped build the Distillery and its brands. We studied advertisements, labels, photographs and records to help us piece together the Distillery’s story, and we’re excited to preserve that history while giving the Glenmore name an opportunity to be discovered all over again.“

Glenmore Bourbon Whiskey is now available through Sazerac’s United States distributor network and will begin shipping to retailers, bars and restaurants immediately. Glenmore Rye Whiskey will be available beginning September 2026. Both expressions carry a suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750ml bottle; taxes and availability vary by market.

To learn more, visit glenmorewhiskey.com.