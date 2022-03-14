Scotch Malt Whisky Society füllt Whiskey aus der 150. Destillerie ab – und er kommt aus Irland

Mit dem neuesten Bottling, das wohl nicht ganz zufällig rund um den St. Patrick’s Day erscheint, hat die Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) Whiskys aus insgesamt 150 verschiedenen Destillerien abgefüllt und für die Mitglieder angeboten – eine stattliche Leistung. Die 150. Brennerei ist eine aus Südwesten Irlands – und es ist die erste Einzelfassabfüllung von dort.

Mehr über diesen Whisky, der den Mitglieder wegen seiner beschränkten Verfügbarkeit über ein Verlosungssystem angeboten wird (Preis in UK: 75 Pfund), in der nachfolgenden Info der SMWS:

EMERALD ISLE TO EDINBURGH: THE SCOTCH MALT WHISKY SOCIETY CELEBRATE MILESTONE 150th DISTILLERY RELEASE

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has announced the release of its 150th distillery bottling to lucky members just in time for St Patrick’s Day

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) presents its landmark 150th distillery bottling this month – and it’s not a Scotch. Cask 150.1 is from a distillery in the south-west of Ireland, bottled with impeccable timing as we approach St Patrick’s Day on Thursday 17th March. Whiskey from the distillery has never been bottled as a single cask, an SMWS first and a real treat for its members.

Distillery 150 has been bottled as 150.1*, ‘Let’s Go West!’ falling under the Society flavour profile ‘Spicy & Sweet’, available to members via ballot entry at £75.

In celebration, SMWS are hosting a special livestream event to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and their landmark 150th distillery release. An evening of Irish music, whiskey chat, a pub quiz, competitions and much more, with hosts from US and Australia discussing the Irish-Scots connection. The event will be streamed live on Thursday, 17th March at 8pm GMT. Find the live stream on the SMWSUK social and YouTube channels.

Since restrictions lifted and venues re-opened SMWS haven’t missed a beat, with Edinburgh’s Kaleidoscope Bar winning Whisky Magazine’s ‘Whisky Bar of the year 2021’.

Commenting on the landmark release, Kai Ivalo, Spirits Director said:

“For our landmark 150th bottling, we wanted to showcase the journey of our never-ending quest for quality and flavour. Choosing an Irish distillery to mark this milestone occasion truly shows the adventurous spirit of the Society – celebrating our vibrant spirit no matter its source. “Our milestone 150th distillery bottling demonstrates how far the Society has travelled. Having bottled from distilleries way beyond our own shores, we continue to explore a world beyond single cask, single malt Scotch that is at our core. We are celebrating both our beginnings and our future.”

This exceptional bottling is fantastic example of what to expect as an SMWS member. Belonging to the world’s most entertaining whisky club gives you access to exclusive experiences, a monthly members magazine Unfiltered, colourful tastings and events at the Society’s Members’ Rooms, partner bars as well as online – and of course, the finest selection of single cask whisky, bottled exclusively for members.

FULL DISTILLERY 150 TASTING NOTES

150.1 Let’s go west

1st fill ex-rye barrel

Region: Ireland

Flavour Profile: Spicy & Sweet

Age: 7 years

Date: 12 December 2013



Tasting notes: We imagined walking through a Mediterranean pine forest in spring when the lavender and the cistus bushes are in full bloom looking like an artist’s palette with vibrant colours of green, purple and white. On the palate an incredible texture as we enjoyed a chocolate and physalis cupcake made with muscovado sugar and a pinch of pepper – thick, sweet, luscious. With water it felt like a gentle fresh sea breeze was cooling us off as we walked through the pine forest and the taste reminded us of savoury coconut flour biscuits with a moreish dry spicy finish. After three years in a first-fill bourbon barrel, this whisky was transferred into a first-fill barrel which previously matured rye whiskey.

Bilder: Stevie Singh