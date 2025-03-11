Dienstag, 11. März 2025, 14:11:43
Suche
IslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Bowmore

Acht Abfüllungen, Destillerie-Bottlings und unabhängige Abfüllungen, destilliert in den Jahren 2016 bis 1974

Sehr weit gefächert ist heute die Auswahl an Abfüllungen, die Serge Valentin heute zu einer Bowmore-Session vereint. So finden sich hier sowohl recht aktuelle Destillerie-Abfüllungen als auch viele unabhängige. Ebenfalls weit sind die Destillations-Jahre (2016 bis 1974) wie auch die ausgewiesenen Altersgaben. Diese reichen von jungen acht Jahren bis zu sehr lang gereiften 35 Jahren. Bei den Benotungen fallen die Destillerie-Bottlings etwas ab, die Indies wissen hier deutlich zu überzeugen:

AbfüllungPunkte

Bowmore 12 yo ‘Sherry Oak Cask’ (40%, OB, 2024)80
Bowmore 8 yo 2016/2024 (46%, Douglas Laing Provenance, refill barrel, cask #DL19081, 316 bottles)89
Bowmore 10 yo ‘Inspired by the Devil’s Casks Series’ (46%, OB, oloroso sherry casks & red wine barriques, travel retail, +/-2017)85
Bowmore 21 yo 2001/2023 ‘Guianova’ (50.8%, The Antelope Macau for Casky 5th Anniversary, refill barrel, cask #80011716, 167 bottles)92 
Bowmore 26 yo 1997/2024 (52.8%, The Antelope 5th Anniversary, refill hogshead, cask #161221, 198 bottles)91
Bowmore 27 yo 1997/2024 (53.1%, Tri Carragh, release 06, butt, 144 bottles)90
Bowmore 35 yo 1989/2024 (50.1%, Douglas Laing, Xtra Old Particular, The Queen & King Black Diamond Collection, refill hogshead, cask #188391, 238 bottles)90
Bowmore 1974/1990 (43%, Moon Import, The Birds II, 600 bottles)91
Vorheriger Artikel
Messebottling Whisky ’n‘ more 2025: 17-jähriger Secret Orkney ist das exklusive Highlight für alle Whiskyfreunde
Nächster Artikel
Simple Sample’s neueste Abfüllung: „Dark“ Speyside Distillery 16 Jahre

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2025 Whiskyexperts GmbH

 