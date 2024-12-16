Serge verkostet: Dreizehn aktuelle schottische Blends

Jede Menge Blends hat sich Serge Valentin für die Verkostung von heute eingeschenkt, vom klassischen Johnnie Walker Black Label in der aktuellen Abfüllung bis hin zu aktuellen Blends von Turntable. Größtenteils sind die Bewertungen sehr gut, und auch jene, die nicht in diese Kategorie fallen, erhalten in den schriftlichen Notes Anerkennung.

Schauen wir uns die Verkostung gleich einmal in der Tabelle an:

Abfüllung Punkte

Johnnie Walker 12 yo ‚Black Label‘ (40%, OB, +/-2024) 78 St Bridget’s Kirk ‘Solera Release Batch #3’ (48.5%, Hannah Whisky Merchants, blended malt, oloroso finish, 218 bottles, 2024) 85 A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas Whisky 15 yo (54.8%, The Whisky Exchange, 2024) 87 Maiden’s Blend 25 yo 1999/2024 (44.6%, Vintage Bottlers, blended Scotch, cask #6, 652 bottles) 87 Maiden’s Blend 25 yo 1999/2024 (44.6%, Vintage Bottlers, blended Scotch, cask #7, 654 bottles) 87 Peatsmoke on Gorgie 5 yo (57.1%, Watt Whisky, blended Scotch, 618 bottles) 87 Blended Malt #1 2017/2023 (51.6%, Cut Your Wolfe Loose, oloroso sherry butt, 333 bottles) 88 Taraansay Blend 14 yo 2007/2021 (58.1%, Whiskyjace, Art Edition No.9, bourbon) 75 Turntable ‚Track #6 – All My Life’ (46%, Turntable Spirits, blended Scotch, 2024) 85 Turntable ‘Paradise Funk’ (46%, Turntable Spirits, blended Scotch, 2023) 79 Turntable ‘Smokin’ Riff’ (46%, Turntable Spirits, blended Scotch, 2023) 87 Blended Scotch 20 yo 2002/2023 (44.9%, Hogshead Imports, refill butt, 589 bottles) 83 Blended Scotch 26 yo (44.9%, Oxhead Whisky Company, Dram-Addicts, sherry butt, cask #117359, 2024) 89

Und heute einfach mal ein schönes Winterbild aus den schottischen Highlands…