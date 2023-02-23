Donnerstag, 23. Februar 2023, 10:54:27
Serge verkostet: Erneut nochmals weitere Ardmore

Weitere 13 Verkostungen beschließen die ausgiebigen Ardmore-Sessions

Mit dem heutigen vierten Teil schließt Serge Valentin seine ausgiebiegen und intensiven Ardmore-Verkostungen. Ein letztes Mal gilt es, 13 Abfüllungen der Highland-Brennerei zu tasten, unter anderem auch mit ‚Legacy‘ und ‚Port Wood Finish‘ zwei Destillerie-Abfüllungen. Insgesamt heute wieder, wie in den letzten Tagen bereits, solide Bewertungen im Bereich der 80-Punkte-Range, mal mehr zu den 70ern hin, mal mehr zu den 90er, mit einem kleineren Ausreißer nach unten:

Aird Mhor 10 yo 2009/2020 (59.5%, The Single Malts of Scotland, for USA, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #707921, 228 bottles)84
Ardmore 5 yo 2013/2019 (56.4%, Asta Morris, sherry, cask #AM034, 211 bottles)86
Ardlair 11 yo 2010/2022 (50%, Thompson Bros, refill barrel, 287 bottles)88
Ardmore 11 yo (56.6%, James Eadie, 2nd fill oloroso quarter cask finish, cask #361832, 133 bottles)85
Ardmore 11 yo 2008/2020 (59.3%, Fadandel, barrel, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #709235, 235 bottles)85
Ardlair 10 yo 2011/2021 (66.1%, Signatory Vintage for Whisky Spirits and Weiser, refill sherry butt matured, cask #900035, 661 bottles)86
Ardmore 10 yo 2012/2022 (57.7%, Double V, ex-Laphroaig, 237 bottles)85
Ardmore 16 yo 2000/2016 (55.8%, Golden Cask, cask #CM231, 80 bottles)83
Ardmore 12 yo 2009/2022 (56.3%, Fadandel, 6 months 1st fill oloroso octave finish, cask #2643B, 67 bottles)81
Ardmore 10 yo 2008/2019 (54%, Asta Morris, fresh bourbon, cask #AM094, 272 bottles)85
Ardmore ‚Legacy‘ (40%, OB, +/-2017)78
Ardmore 12 yo ‚Port Wood Finish‘ (46%, OB, +/-2016)82
Ardmore 24 yo 1977/2002 (58.6%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, butt, 636 bottles)86
Ardmore. Bild: Beam Suntory
