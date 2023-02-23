Serge verkostet: Erneut nochmals weitere Ardmore

|Aird Mhor 10 yo 2009/2020 (59.5%, The Single Malts of Scotland, for USA, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #707921, 228 bottles)
|84
|Ardmore 5 yo 2013/2019 (56.4%, Asta Morris, sherry, cask #AM034, 211 bottles)
|86
|Ardlair 11 yo 2010/2022 (50%, Thompson Bros, refill barrel, 287 bottles)
|88
|Ardmore 11 yo (56.6%, James Eadie, 2nd fill oloroso quarter cask finish, cask #361832, 133 bottles)
|85
|Ardmore 11 yo 2008/2020 (59.3%, Fadandel, barrel, ex-Laphroaig cask, cask #709235, 235 bottles)
|85
|Ardlair 10 yo 2011/2021 (66.1%, Signatory Vintage for Whisky Spirits and Weiser, refill sherry butt matured, cask #900035, 661 bottles)
|86
|Ardmore 10 yo 2012/2022 (57.7%, Double V, ex-Laphroaig, 237 bottles)
|85
|Ardmore 16 yo 2000/2016 (55.8%, Golden Cask, cask #CM231, 80 bottles)
|83
|Ardmore 12 yo 2009/2022 (56.3%, Fadandel, 6 months 1st fill oloroso octave finish, cask #2643B, 67 bottles)
|81
|Ardmore 10 yo 2008/2019 (54%, Asta Morris, fresh bourbon, cask #AM094, 272 bottles)
|85
|Ardmore ‚Legacy‘ (40%, OB, +/-2017)
|78
|Ardmore 12 yo ‚Port Wood Finish‘ (46%, OB, +/-2016)
|82
|Ardmore 24 yo 1977/2002 (58.6%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, butt, 636 bottles)
|86