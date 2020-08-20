Serge verkostet: Glenrothes in Mengen

Elf Abfüllungen aus der Brennerei Glenrothes, verkostet zwischen dem 22. Mai und 22. Juli dieses Jahres – das sind die Bestandteile der Verkostungsnotizen von Serge Valentin auf Whiskyfun an diesem Tag. Momentan, so Serge, sind Glenrothes sehr häufig bei Unabhängigen zu finden, und in diesem Fall, so der Altmeister der Tasting Notes, sei Menge nichts Schlechtes.
Zeigen das auch die Bewertungen der Verkostung? Urteilen Sie selbst:
- Glenrothes 10 yo 2009/2019 (58%, Dram Mor, cask #5280, 348 bottles): 87 Punkte
- Glenrothes 1995/2018 (53.4%, Or Sileis, Taiwan, sherry hogshead, cask #78, 163 bottles): 80 Punkte
- Glenrothes 30 yo 1989/2020 (48.5%, Elixir Distillers, The Single Malts of Scotland, hogshead, cask #18166, 144 bottles): 84 Punkte
- Glenrothes 13 yo 2004/2017 (50%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Whisky Mercenary, cask #4459, 245 bottles): 85 Punkte
- Glenrothes 20 yo 1996/2016 (47.8%, Westwood Whisky, sherry cask, cask #21, 360 bottles): 85 Punkte
- Glenrothes 1996/2018 (51.9%, Or Sileis, Legends, Taiwan, cask #HL 16988): 86 Punkte
- Glenrothes 20 yo 1996/2017 (52.8%, The Duchess, bourbon hogshead, cask #10/1996, 355 bottles): 87 Punkte
- Glenrothes-Glenlivet 22 yo 1996/2019 (49.7%, Cadenhead, Small Batch, bourbon hogshead, 966 bottles): 85 Punkte
- Glenrothes 13 yo 2004/2017 (59.9%, SCSM Choice, China, Hunter Laing, sherry butt, cask #HL15619): 86 Punkte
- Glenrothes 22 yo (58.8%, whic, Amazing Whiskies, refill sherry butt, cask #6371, 270 bottles, 2020): 85 Punkte
- Glenrothes ‘Whisky Maker’s Cut’ (48.8%, OB, Soleo Collection, +/-2019): 82 Punkte