PR: Die Destillerie Glendronach wird nach Restaurierung wiedereröffnet

Am 21. August, also morgen, wird Glendronach wiedereröffnet, und zwar nach einer eingehenden Renovierung, auch im Besucherbereich. Zum Umbaui hat uns die Brennerei einen englischsprachigen Pressetext gesendet, den wir mit einigen Fotos garniert haben.

Was sich alles verändert hat, können Sie übrigens auch heute um 20 Uhr unserer Zeit am Instagram-Channel von Glendronach erleben, wenn man sie dort live durch die neuen Räumlichkeiten führt.

WHISKY CONNOISSEURS WELCOMED BACK TO NEWLY RENOVATED GLENDRONACH HOMEPLACE

One of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, The GlenDronach, is set to reopen its doors on 21st August with a recently renovated visitor centre. Founded in 1826 by James Allardice, The GlenDronach has long been established as the home of rich and characterful Single Malt Scotch Whisky, slowly matured in Spanish sherry casks. Inspired by this rich heritage and traditional craft, the enhanced visitor’s centre offers a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge area and retail space.

To celebrate, Global Brand Ambassador Stewart will be live on the GlenDronach Instagram channel on Thursday 20th August at 7pm BST giving viewers a behind the scenes look inside the space ahead of Friday’s reopening.

The space has been designed by expert brand home designers 1751, alongside Ross McNally from Glasgow-based design consultancy, Scarinish Studio, with the aim of immersing whisky travellers in the rich colour and flavour profiles of The GlenDronach itself. Visitors will be able to explore the new tasting bar, which will offer a selection of GlenDronach drams and specially curated tasting flights, alongside hot and cold non-alcoholic refreshments.

The new retail experience includes a selection of two distillery-exclusive Hand Fills which give GlenDronach connoisseurs a rare opportunity to personally fill, seal, label and sign their own cask strength bottle of The GlenDronach from a choice of two sherry casks. From 11th September the distillery will be offering a new sherry masterclass tasting experience, designed for the whisky curious and experienced connoisseurs alike. Visitors can discover how The GlenDronach has mastered the art of sherry cask maturation since 1826, through a 90 minute tutored tasting of Pedro Ximènez and Oloroso sherry, The GlenDronach’s rich and robust new make, as well as four richly-sherried expressions of The GlenDronach.

This is the first refurbishment of the visitor’s centre since Brown-Forman purchased The GlenDronach distillery in 2016 and supports the dedicated Homeplace and distillery teams, in safely welcoming the growing number of whisky tourists to the historic Huntly-based distillery in the Highland whisky region.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the distillery and have been working hard to introduce important safety measures set to improve the overall visitor experience and keep the local community safe. Our goal is to carry forth The GlenDronach founder James Allardice’s entrepreneurial vision of a warm and welcoming space to share a dram of his ‘guid GlenDronach’ with friends and neighbours. We hope we have done this by bringing the distillery’s traditional craft and sherry mastery to life. From the whisky curious to experienced aficionados, everyone can enjoy the home of The GlenDronach’s rich and characterful Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky .” Jennifer Proctor, The GlenDronach Distillery Homeplace Manager

Temporary visitor centre opening hours:

Friday – Sunday 10.30am – 4.30pm

Booking is required for the sherry masterclass, this can be done online at glendronachdistillery.com. It is a 90 minute tasting and priced at £40 per person, with a maximum capacity of 6. Tastings will run at 11am and 2pm Friday – Sunday. Booking is not required for the gift shop or tasting bar, however access may be limited due to capacity and social distancing. Production tours are suspended until further notice. Visitors are kindly requested to wear masks inside the visitor centre, except during tastings. There will be temperature checks for all guests on arrival and a provision of hand sanitising stations throughout the space which visitors are encouraged to make use of.