Montag, 18. Mai 2020, 14:19:50
Serge verkostet: Großartige Glen Grant

Ein typischer Vertreter des leichtfüßigen Speyside-Stils, exploriert in sechs unabhängigen Abfüllungen

„High-flying Glen Grant granted“ – das ist die originale Headline bei Serge Valentin heute, und wir dachten, was er an Aliteration schafft, das schaffen wir auch. Die Whiskys aus der Speyside-Destillerie Glen Grant, der er sich heute ausgesucht hat, sind in der Tat großartig – zumindest ist keiner mit weniger als 87 Punkten beurteilt.

Ohne viel Vorrede damit gleich zu den Kandidaten der Verkostung:

  • Glen Grant 25 yo 1992/2018 (50.4%, Cadenhead, Single Cask, bourbon barrel, 144 bottles): 87 Punkte
  • Glen Grant 25 yo 1992/2018 (51%, Wilson & Morgan, oloroso finish, cask #130818/9, 405 bottles): 87 Punkte
  • Glen Grant 1970/2000 (54.9%, Vintage Hallmark of St. James): 91 Punkte
  • Glen Grant 50 yo 1966/2016 (54.6%, Signatory Vintage, sherry hogshead, cask #884, 108 bottles): 92 Punkte
  • Glen Grant 1956/2015 (53.9%, Gordon & MacPhail for La Maison du Whisky 60th Anniversary, cask #4450, 218 bottles): 93 Punkte
  • Glen Grant 24 yo 1995/2020 (50.6%, The Whisky Fair, bourbon barrel, cask # 19461, 129 bottles): 88 Punkte
