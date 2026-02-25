Serge verkostet: Highland Park, Teil 2 von 3

Wie von Serge Valentin angekündigt, geht es heute mit dem zweiten Teil der Verkostung von Whiskys aus der Brennerei Highland Park weiter. Die Destillerie auf den Orkneys hat ja eine große Fanbbase, und das ist sowohl in ihrer traditionsreichen Geschichte als auch in der meist hervorragenden Qualität ihrer Bottlings begründet.
Diesmal sind folgende sechs Whiskys in der Verkostung zu finden:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Orkney (HP) 14 yo 2010/2024 ‘Edition #30’ (57.1%, Signatory Vintage, 100 Proof, 1st fill oloroso sherry butt)
|86
|Old Orkney 19 yo (52%, Decadent Drinks, refill hogsheads married in 3rd fill butt, 375 bottles, 2025)
|90
|Whitlaw 2003/2025 (46.6%, The Whisky Jury, refill hogshead, cask #981, 268 bottles)
|90
|Pride of Orkney 12 yo (57%, Gordon & MacPhail, twist cap, 1980s)
|90
|Highland Park 33 yo 1974/2009 (44.8%, OB, The Ambassador’s Cask #3, cask #9035, 372 bottles)
|92
|Orkney Island Distillery 25 yo 1999/2025 (51.5%, Scotch88 & Scyfion, Ukrainian Troyanda Karpat Barrique from Château Chizay, cask #Z20/07061, 187 bottles)
|90