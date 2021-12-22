Serge verkostet: Imperial

Dort, wo jetzt die Brennerei Dalmunach steht, stand früher die Imperial Distillery, die bis 1998 produzierte und 2013 abgerissen wurde. Sie ist eine der jüngsten Lost Distilleries, und war bis vor ca. 5 Jahren noch relativ normal bepreist. Jetzt allerdings sind die Abfüllungen schon im gehobenen Preissegment, auch wenn immer noch neue Bottlings erscheinen.
Acht Imperials, die in den letzten Jahren veröffentlicht wurden, hat Serge Valentin heute verkostet, und von Gut bis ausgezeichnet bewertet. Hier die Ergebnisse in Tabellenform:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Imperial 25 yo 1996/2021 (53.6%, Watt Whisky, refill barrel)
|90
|Imperial 23 yo 1997/2020 (45.4%, The Single Malts of Scotland, for the USA, barrel, cask #2798, 151 bottle)
|89
|Imperial 24 yo 1996/2020 (54.6%, Single Cask Nation, bourbon barrel, cask #3420, 184 bottles)
|88
|Imperial 22 yo 1998/2020 (52.1%, Chapter 7, bourbon barrel, cask #104355, 218 bottles)
|88
|Imperial 21 yo 1997/2019 (49.6%, Elixir Distillers, Whisky Trail, retro label, cask #2471, 169 bottles)
|89
|Imperial 28 yo (40.8%, Elixir Distillers, Marriage, 600 bottles, 2020)
|82
|Imperial 24 yo 1995/2020 (51.5%, Elixir Distillers, The Single Malts of Scotland, bourbon, cask #7854, 127 bottles)
|90
|Imperial 25 yo 1995/2020 (48.2%, LMDW, Artist #10, hogshead, cask #50270, 197 bottles)
|85