Freitag, 02. Juni 2023, 16:06:22
IslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Laphroaig – zweite Tranche

Neun Abfüllungen finden sich diesmal in der Bewertung - und wenn man nach den Punkten geht, hat die Verkostung mächtig viel Spaß gemacht

Ohne viel Aufhebens geht es bei Serge Valentin heute weiter mit seiner Verkostung von Whiskys aus Laphroaig – diesmal sogar mit neun Abfüllungen und wieder mit ausgezeichneten Punktewertungen:

AbfüllungPunkte

Williamson 11 yo 2011/2022 (59.8%, Whisky AGE, barrel, cask #425, 206 bottles)88
Laphroaig 10 yo (43%, OB, ’single Islay malt‘, UK, cork, 1l, +/-1987)93
Laphroaig 10 yo (43%, OB, ‚unblended Islay malt‘, Roland Marken Import Bremen, Germany, screwcap, 75cl, rotation 1981)93
Bessie Williamson 10 yo 2012/2022 (58.5%, Fadandel, 1st fill amontillado hogshead, cask #9, 294 bottles)88
Laphroaig 25 yo 1997/2023 ‚Symington’s Choice‘ (52.2%, Signatory Vintage, bourbon hogshead, cask #3372, 196 bottles)90
Islay Distillery 30 yo 1990/2022 (51.3%, The Peninsula Collection by Nanyang Whisky & Rejo Beverages, cask #NYWLP01, 310 bottles)90 
Islay Single Malt 31 yo 1990/2021 (49.3%, Thompson Bros., two refill barrels, 464 bottles)92
Secret Islay 31 yo 1990/2022 (51.9%, Archives, refill hogshead, cask #4404337, 257 bottles)91
Unnamed Islay 30 yo 1991/2022 (51.4%, Wu Dram Clan, 3rd Anniversary, bourbon barrel, cask #2674, 237 bottles)91
