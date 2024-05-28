Dienstag, 28. Mai 2024, 17:56:48
IslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Weitere sieben Caol Ila

Ein zweites Tasting am heutigen Tag mit Malt Whisky der Brennerei an der Ost-Küste der Insel Islay

Wir hatten ein weiteres Caol Ila Tasting eigentlich erst in den nächsten Tagen erwartet. Doch bereits heute Nachmittag ergänzt Serge Valentin sein Caol Ila Fèis Ìle Special vom heutigen Vormittag um weitere sieben Abfüllungen. Unsere Übersicht:

AbfüllungPunkte

Caol Ila 11 yo 2012/2023 (48%, Elixir, Single Malts of Scotland, ‚Reserve Cask Parcel 11‘, refill butt)87
Caol Ila 13 yo 2010/2023 (55.1%, Berry Bros. & Rudd, For France, Islay Selection, PX finish, cask #311746, 280 bottles)85 
Caol Ila 14 yo 2008/2023 (57.9%, Rest & Be Thankful, LMDW, bourbon hogshead, cask #310760, 276 bottles)87
Caol Ila 15 yo 2007/2022 (53.4%, Acla Selection, 10th Anniversary Series, Switzerland, cask #304989)89
Caol Ila 10 yo 2013/2023 (48.2%, Signatory Vintage, Small Batch, Edition #4, sherry)84
Caol Ila 12 yo 2011/2023 (56.2%, DH Global Wine, Connoisseurs Dram, 1st fill oloroso, cask #25643, 328 bottles)87
Caol Ila 30 yo 1993/2023 (52.6%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Artist #13, LMDW, refill bourbon hogshead, #53.461, ‚Enthralling Elegance‘)87
Caol Ila. Bild © Alexandra Kreutz, Genuss am Gaumen
