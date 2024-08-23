Singapur World Spirit Competition – Tomatin mit Gold, The Antiquary Best in Class

Schöne Neuigkeiten übermittelt uns die Tomatin Distillery im schottischen Highland – in der Singapur World Spirit Competition, die über den asiatischen Raum hinaus Bedeutung hat, konnte man für den hauseigenen Blend “The Antiquary” und den omatin 12 Year Old Sherry Cask prestigeträchtige Auszeichnungen gewinnen. Dazu gratulieren wir herzlich und bringen hier die Infos, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

Singapore World Spirit Competition – Antiquary wins Best in Class, Tomatin takes the Gold

We are delighted to share our recent award wins at the 2024 Singapore World Spirit Competition:

Antiquary 21 Year Old was awarded “DOUBLE GOLD” and then went on to win “BEST IN CLASS” 16 Years & Older. Earlier this Summer we announced the return of the Antiquary, presented in brand new packaging marrying classic with contemporary, to appeal to audiences seeking style and substance. The latest releases focus on flavours that appeal to modern whisky drinkers while reflecting the history of the brand and its reputation for offering an unusually high malt content. Antiquary 21 Year Old has been married for three years in Tawny Port casks from Portugal, with flavours of spiced plum, wild strawberries, dark chocolate, charred game and orange.

Tomatin 12 Year Old Sherry Cask was awarded “GOLD”, also released earlier this Summer, this new expression builds upon our classic Tomatin 12 Year Old, exploring the remarkable aromas and flavours that are uncovered when fully maturing Tomatin spirit in Sherry casks for a total of 12 years. This Tomatin Single Malt is packed full of rich, decadent flavours. Caramelised apple and pear lead, balanced with a wonderful mix of sultana, orange peel, apricot and hints of aged leather. Deeper on the palate with notes of chocolate fudge and manuka honey, along with dried fruit and nut. The finish is warm and round with a sweet, cinnamon spice.