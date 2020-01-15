Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery veröffentlicht Filey Bay Second Release

Wie The Spirits Business berichtet, hat die englische Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery mit dem Filey Bay Second Release ihren zweiten Single Malt veröffentlicht (der erste erschien im Oktober 2019 und ist ausnahmsweise unter unserem Radar geflogen).

Der Whisky aus einer größeren Anzahl Bourbon Barrels wurde für die zweite Ausgabe mit einem einzigen Sherrycask vermischt – das ergab dann eine Auflage von 6000 Flaschen, die mit 46% vol. abgefüllt wurden. Der Whisky soll einen fruchtigen Geschmack mit Vanille- und Zitronetönen bieten. Aber lassen wir die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery selbst sprechen:

Filey Bay Second Release is the next step on our path to our Flagship single malt bottling.

A true evolution of our First Release, the ‚inputs‘ are very similar: a selection of bourbon casks married together with one sherry cask, and a combination of pot and column distillates, leading to just 6000 bottles.

Whilst the overall style remains light and fruity, with familiar notes of vanilla and citrus, the extra maturation time gives Filey Bay Second Release more depth of flavour.

Natural colour & Non Chill Filtered.

Tasting note

Light and fruity with flavours of citrus, vanilla ice cream, caramel, biscuit & honey.

Der Whisky kostet im Webshop der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery ca. 65 Euro plus Porto – man liefert nach ganz Europa.