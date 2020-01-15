Mittwoch, 15. Januar 2020, 17:24:10
RegionenEnglandNeue Whiskys

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery veröffentlicht Filey Bay Second Release

Eine neue Abfüllung aus England - bestellbar auch aus Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz

Glenallachie for whic

Wie The Spirits Business berichtet, hat die englische Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery mit dem Filey Bay Second Release ihren zweiten Single Malt veröffentlicht (der erste erschien im Oktober 2019 und ist ausnahmsweise unter unserem Radar geflogen).

Der Whisky aus einer größeren Anzahl Bourbon Barrels wurde für die zweite Ausgabe mit einem einzigen Sherrycask vermischt – das ergab dann eine Auflage von 6000 Flaschen, die mit 46% vol. abgefüllt wurden. Der Whisky soll einen fruchtigen Geschmack mit Vanille- und Zitronetönen bieten. Aber lassen wir die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery selbst sprechen:

Filey Bay Second Release is the next step on our path to our Flagship single malt bottling.

A true evolution of our First Release, the ‚inputs‘ are very similar: a selection of bourbon casks married together with one sherry cask, and a combination of pot and column distillates, leading to just 6000 bottles.

Whilst the overall style remains light and fruity, with familiar notes of vanilla and citrus, the extra maturation time gives Filey Bay Second Release more depth of flavour.

Natural colour & Non Chill Filtered.

Tasting note

Light and fruity with flavours of citrus, vanilla ice cream, caramel, biscuit & honey.

Der Whisky kostet im Webshop der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery ca. 65 Euro plus Porto – man liefert nach ganz Europa.

Vorheriger ArtikelThe Lakes Distillery erhält £4,25 Millionen aus Private-Equity-Fonds
Nächster ArtikelPR: Diageo begeht in Schottland INC Week 2020 zur Förderung von Inklusion und Vielfalt

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

England

Englische Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery eröffnet am 17. April

Der Destillerien-Boom in England macht es aus der Distanz...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Mackmyra Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Kaspar Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskyhaus Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Neu: Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977

Highlands
Aus ex-Sauternes-Fässern, in einer Auflage von nur 390 Flaschen.
Weiterlesen

Lotterie für The Macallan Archival Series Folio 5 startet

Neue Whiskys
Bis 22. Januar kann man in der Verlosung einer Kaufmöglichkeit für den neuen Macallan mitmachen - die Kosten dann beim Kauf: £250.00
Weiterlesen

PR: Diageo begeht in Schottland INC Week 2020 zur Förderung von Inklusion und Vielfalt

Hintergrund
Die von Diageo initiierte und durch die Angestellten gegründete INC Week gibt es seit 2017 - und sie findet diese Woche in Schottland statt
Weiterlesen

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery veröffentlicht Filey Bay Second Release

England
Eine neue Abfüllung aus England - bestellbar auch aus Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz
Weiterlesen

The Lakes Distillery erhält £4,25 Millionen aus Private-Equity-Fonds

England
Mit dem Geld will man noch in diesem Jahr die Produktion verdreifachen
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Zwei Oban, vierzig Jahre auseinander

Highlands
Der Little Bay trifft auf einen alten Unabhängigen...
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Elements of Islay Peat & Sherry Germany only und West Cork 16yo

Irland
Interessantes von Kirsch Import: Ein deutschlandexklusiver Raucher im Sherrygewand - und ein 16 Jahre alter Ire aus dem Süden der grünen Insel
Weiterlesen

US-Unternehmen bietet Urne in Form eines Bourbonfasses an

Hintergrund
Die "Forever Aging Urn" des Unternehmens Bogati soll für Whiskyfreunde eine passende letzte Ruhestätte darstellen.
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Nikka stellt letzte Altersangaben auf den Whiskys ein

Hintergrund
Jetzt muss Nikka auch beim letzten seiner Whiskys mit Altersangaben auf NAS umstellen
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Elements of Islay Peat & Sherry Germany only und West Cork 16yo

Irland
Interessantes von Kirsch Import: Ein deutschlandexklusiver Raucher im Sherrygewand - und ein 16 Jahre alter Ire aus dem Süden der grünen Insel
Weiterlesen

Edrington Group (The Macallan) zieht sich aus Korea zurück

Korea
Unter Marktinsidern herrscht Verwunderung über die Gründe für diesen Schritt. Vier Interessenten verhandeln um die Rechte.
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X