Suntory Global Spirits mit erster direkt befeuerten Whisky-Destillation mit 100 % Wasserstoff

Einen Meilenstein in der nachhaltigen Whisky-Produktion erreichte Suntory Global Spirits in diesem Herbst. In der Pilotbrennerei der Yamazaki Distillery in Japan wurde in der weltweit ersten direkt befeuerten Destillation mit 100 % Wasserstoff Spirit für die Whisky-Produktion gebrannt. Ein Teil dieses Spirits reift in Japan, ein anderer Teil Teil wurde am Montag im Rahmen einer feierlichen Zeremonie in der Glen Garioch Distillery in Fässer gefüllt. Nun möchte Suntory an beiden Orten die Reifung und ihre Unterschiede beobachten.

Die Glen Garioch Distillery wurde in den letzten Jahren für 6 Millionen Pfund renoviert und mit direkt befeuerten Still und traditionellen Malzböden ausgestattet. Gemeinsam mit dem Partner Supercritical Solutions möchte Suntory Global Spirits nun auch die Befeuerung der Stills auf grünen Wasserstoff umstellen.

Suntory Global Spirits Marks World-First Hydrogen Direct-Fired Distillation with Historic Casking Ceremony

Distilled at the Yamazaki Distillery’s pilot distillery in Japan, casked in Japan and Scotland: the spirit will be closely monitored and quality assessed as it matures in both environments

Celebrated with representatives from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, this milestone marks major advancement in finding innovative solutions to decarbonise distilling

27 November, Scotland: Suntory Global Spirits, a world leader in premium spirits, and Supercritical Solutions Ltd., are proud to mark a milestone moment in sustainable whisky production with the official casking of the world’s first direct-fired hydrogen-distilled spirit for whisky production1 at Glen Garioch Distillery with representatives from the UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).

Following the innovative use of 100% hydrogen to directly heat the stills at Yamazaki Distillery’s pilot distillery in Japan , a portion of the resulting distilled spirit has been transferred to Glen Garioch Distillery in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to be closely monitored and quality assessed under Scottish maturation conditions. With a sister portion being monitored in Japan2, results are to be analysed and compared as part of Suntory Global Spirits’ research into the results of hydrogen-fuelled distilling. As well as achieving net zero emissions by 2040, Suntory Global Spirits is wholly committed to ensuring that any evolution of its production processes maintain the highest level of quality at every stage.

The spirit will be observed at Glen Garioch Distillery (Image: Suntory)

Quelle: Herald scotland

In 2021, the WhiskHy project received innovation project funding from DESNZ through the ‘Green Distilleries’ competition to carry out feasibility studies for green hydrogen-based decarbonisation technology at Suntory Global Spirits-owned distilleries, as part of the government’s Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). The milestone moment at the Yamazaki Distillery’s pilot distillery proved that direct-fired distillation using 100% hydrogen is feasible.

Suntory Global Spirits and Supercritical Solutions reinforced their commitment to decarbonisation with green hydrogen with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at Glen Garioch. Leveraging Supercritical’s novel, high-efficiency electrolysis technology for low-cost green hydrogen production, the partnership will focus on commercialising hydrogen direct firing across Suntory Global Spirit’s Scotch portfolio. The two will pursue increased scale through deployment of Supercritical’s technology on a Suntory Global Spirits-owned distilleries in Scotland whilst continuing to monitor the quality of the hydrogen direct-fired spirit as it matures.

The Glen Garioch Distillery underwent a £6 million renovation project in recent years to reinstate traditional malting floors and install its own direct-fired still. Suntory Global Spirits holds an ambition to maintain direct-fire distilling at Glen Garioch in the future through introducing innovative, zero emission fuel sources, like hydrogen, while maintaining traditional whisky production processes.

On Monday, November 25th, representatives from Suntory Global Spirits, Supercritical Solutions, and the UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero gathered at the distillery to witness the ceremonial cask filling of the hydrogen-distilled spirit. The event also included presentations on the project’s progress and a tour of the restored distillery.

Alistair Longwell, Head of Distilling and Environment at Suntory Global Spirits, said:

„As a company, we are committed to taking bold steps to advance green solutions and decarbonise our distilleries, while always ensuring that the quality of our spirits reach the highest possible standard. It is through unique collaborative projects such as WhiskHy that we are making significant steps towards our ambition of net-zero emissions across our entire value chain by 2040 while closely monitoring how our spirits age and mature under more sustainable distilling processes.”

Matt Bird, CEO of Supercritical Solutions, commented:

“At Supercritical, we’re proving that even centuries-old traditions like whisky distilling can embrace cutting-edge, zero-emission hydrogen technology. Our electrolyser’s unique ability to deliver high-purity hydrogen at 220 bar is rewriting the rules of sustainability – preserving the art of whisky-making while powering a net zero future. This partnership is a toast to innovation and the possibilities of a net-zero world.”

Kerry McCarthy MP, Climate Minister, added:

“It’s innovations like these that will secure the future of our unique British industrial heritage – putting Scottish distilleries on the map with greener production and cutting-edge technology. This celebration marks a significant step towards decarbonising one of the UK’s largest and most important export sectors and highlights what’s possible when we invest in the clean energy transition.”

1Direct-fired distillation on a scale of pot still over 1KL for whisky production (based on its own research).

2For safety reasons, conventional natural gas was used to start and end the burning.