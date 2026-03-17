The Borders Distillery ernennt Giancarlo Bianchi zum neuen Managing Director

Die Lowland-Brennerei The Borders Distillery aus Hawick wird, wie wir berichteten, seinen ersten Single Malt veröffentlichen, und ernennt zudem Giancarlo Bianchi zum neuen Managing Director. Giancarlo, der seine neue Position zum 1. April 2026 antreten wird, kann auf mehr als 15 Jahre Berufs-Erfahrung in der Spirituosen-Branche zurückblicken. Nach 13 Jahren bei der Penderyn Distillery in Wales – hier zuletzt als Executive Director of Sales and Marketing – wechselt er im Frühjahr 2024 zur Holyrood Distillery nach Edinburgh (wir berichteten).

Wir wünschen Giancarlo viel Freude und Erfolg im neuen Aufgabenbereich – und bringen hier die Pressemitteilung der The Borders Distillery dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE BORDERS DISTILLERY APPOINTS GIANCARLO BIANCHI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

Hawick distillery strengthens leadership team to drive next phase of growth and international expansion

The Borders Distillery has announced the appointment of Giancarlo Bianchi as its new Managing Director, marking an important new chapter for the Scotch whisky producer, as it continues to scale its domestic and international presence.

Giancarlo brings more than 15 years of commercial and strategic leadership experience within premium spirits SMEs. Most recently at Penderyn Distillery in Wales, he progressed from operational and technical management into senior commercial leadership, developed international growth strategies, opened new export markets, and delivered sustained revenue expansion.

Giancarlo will take up his position with effect from 1 st April 2026.

Commenting on his appointment, Giancarlo said:

“It’s a privilege to be joining The Borders Distillery at such an exciting time in its journey. The business already has strong foundations, from production capability to brand authenticity, and there’s significant potential for growth both in the UK and internationally. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on that platform, strengthen our presence in key markets and drive the brand in a sustainable way, ensuring that whisky production becomes a landmark industry in this ancient and historic region.”

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for The Borders Distillery; established in Hawick in 2018, the distillery has brought the craft of Scotch whisky making back to the Scottish Borders for the first time since 1837 and is currently gearing up to launch its first single malt Scotch.

Harvinder Hungin, Chairman at The Borders Distillery, added:

“Giancarlo’s combination of operational and commercial understanding together with international distribution makes him ideally placed to lead the next phase of our development. His proven ability to transform production led operations and grow branded sales aligns perfectly with our ambitions.”

For more information on The Borders Distillery, visit www.thebordersdistillery.com