The Borders Distillery erster Single Malt steht bevor – Destillerie implementiert Bottle ERP für das Spirituosenmanagement

Schon bald werden wir einen neuen Whisky aus den Lowlands ankündigen können – die Borders Distillery in Hawick wird in Kürze ihren ersten Single Malt veröffentlichen, und in Vorbereitung darauf hat man mit Catalyst ERP gemeinsam Bottle ERP in der Brennerei implementiert. Was ist Bottle ERP? Mit dem System kann man die Produktion von Anfang bis Ende verfolgen und damit die Qualität lückenlos sicherstellen.

Mehr über diese neue Technologie und Statements der Brennerei finden Sie hier:

THE BORDERS DISTILLERY ROLLS OUT REVOLUTIONARY TECH AHEAD OF SINGLE MALT LAUNCH

Utilising new technology, the Hawick-based distillery will be able to track production from end to end through an advanced online platform

The Borders Distillery has introduced the revolutionary, cloud based technology, Bottle ERP, in a move that will allow it to achieve its growth ambitions ahead of the release of its first single malt Scotch whisky.

Partnering with premier consulting firm Catalyst ERP, the distillery has implemented Bottle ERP, a comprehensive spirit management solution designed to streamline business and operational efficiencies. Powered by NetSuite’s world-leading cloud platform, Bottle ERP equips the team to track the journey from field to glass with greater clarity and control, while strengthening quality assurance, customer engagement and cask management. The platform also includes the fully integrated warehouse management solution, WMS Go.

At the forefront of the spirits industry’s digital revolution, the transformation comes at a pivotal time for The Borders Distillery. Established in Hawick in 2018, the distillery has brought the craft of Scotch whisky making back to the Scottish Borders for the first time since 1837 and is currently gearing up to launch its first single malt Scotch.

The introduction of Bottle ERP is just one part of a wider investment project at The Borders Distillery, as the company pursues its ambitious goals of becoming a household name in Scotch whisky.

David Shuttleworth, distiller at The Borders Distillery, commented:

“Implementing Catalyst’s Bottle ERP is just the beginning; we’ve now laid down a foundation from which we will begin to build our virtual distillery on. Working in partnership with Catalyst, we’re building a system that has long been sought after within the whisky industry – covering the whole process from end to end. I strongly believe the system will be transformative for The Borders Distillery and shows what collective thinking and collaborative working can achieve – particularly in an industry which craves technological advances.”

Nathan Cahoon, Chief Operating Officer of The Borders Distillery, added:

“Through our work with Catalyst we have delivered a full digital transformation within the distillery – allowing our team to follow the production journey from ingredients through to cask selection, maturation and, eventually, bottling. Being able to track and demonstrate the provenance of our whisky is more important now than ever before, and Bottle ERP allows us to do this seamlessly. At The Borders Distillery we bring together industry traditions with a forward-thinking approach, allowing us to address consumer demands on a global scale.”

The release of The Borders Distillery’s Single Malt will rely heavily on the smooth implementation of the company’s new Bottle ERP system, ensuring the distillery has a product that is fit for modern consumption.

Sam A’Bear, Catalyst Bottle ERP – Sales Manager, Distillery Specialist said:

“The implementation of Bottle ERP is transforming how distilleries operate and is driving digital innovation across the whisky industry. By connecting every stage of production, from grain sourcing through to bottling and beyond, Bottle ERP brings together all aspects of a distillery’s operations within one unified system. The platform empowers producers with unprecedented visibility, traceability and control over their processes. The Borders Distillery is leading by example, demonstrating how technology can enhance tradition. Their adoption of Bottle ERP shows that data and craftsmanship can work hand in hand to produce world-class whisky with complete provenance.”

The launch of The Borders Distillery’s first Single Malt Scotch is imminent. As the first distillery to operate in the region for nearly 200 years, the Hawick-based distillery’s focus is to proudly showcase the exceptional quality and creativity the long-untouched whisky region has to offer.

Over the past seven years, the company has nurtured and trained a new generation of in-house distillers. In that time, it has laid down a fruit-forward spirit made exclusively from barley grown within 35 miles of the distillery, through the Borders Growers & Distillers programme in partnership with Simpsons Malt.

For more information on The Borders Distillery, visit www.thebordersdistillery.com.