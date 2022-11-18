The Single Malt Shop in Irland veröffentlicht Single Cask Green Spot 10yo

Einzelfassabfüllungen eines Green Spot Irish Whiskeys sind sehr selten zu finden – in der Tat gibt oder gab es eigentlich, soweit uns bekannt, nur eine offizielle Abfüllungsserie mit 10 Jahre alten Green Spots aus griechischen Weinfässern.

Jetzt bietet das irische Unternehmen The Single Malt Shop einen solchen exklusiven 10 Jahre alten Green Spot an, aus einem ex-Bourbonfass, abgefüllt mit 58% vol., in einer Auflage von 192 Flaschen. Mit 340 Euro lässt man sich die Seltenheit der Abfüllung abgelten – denn es wird die letzte Single Cask Abfüllung sein, die Mitchell & Son und IDL herausgeben werden.

Hier alle Infos dazu und eine Bezugsquelle für Interessierte:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE SINGLE MALT SHOP PROUDLY RELEASE A SINGLE CASK GREEN SPOT 10 YEAR OLD

After launching in May of 2021, The Single Malt Shop has quickly earned a solid reputation for being a global leader as an online whiskey store. Based out of Dublin, they have grown their distribution to dozens of countries worldwide.

A crucial element behind the shop’s success has been their strong investment into exclusive single casks. Continuing this tradition sees them bring out their final Irish single cask of the year from the legendary bonders Mitchell & Son, Green Spot 10 Year Old.

This single pot still release is limited to just 192 bottles and its ABV is at the cask strength of 58% ABV. It was filled in May of 2011 in an ex Bourbon barrel where it remained for a decade.

What marks this wonderful bottling as particularly special, is that it will be the last third party single cask release that Mitchell & Son and their partners IDL will be doing.

Jonathan Mitchell, Managing Director of Mitchell & Son said,

„It was a great honour for us in Mitchells that the Single Malt Shop is launching a single cask of Green Spot 10 year old whiskey. Our original Mitchell’s Green Spot was in fact also a 10 year old whiskey so it’s very exciting to see it back again so many decades later. I wish The Single Malt Shop every success with the launch of this excellent, single pot still release.“

AGE: 10 years

BARREL: Ex-Bourbon

ABV: 58%

BOTTLES AVAILABLE: 192

PRICE: €340 for Ireland including shipping. International prices will vary according to local taxes and duties in destination countries. Click here to order.

AVAILABILITY: For a full list of countries The Single Malt Shop delivers to click here.

CASK NO: 88193, FILLED IN MAY 2011

NOSE: Medley of fruits ranging from sweet red apples, ripe honeydew melon to zesty citrus notes of lemon peel and mandarin. Baked apple crumble with dustings of cinnamon work with the vanilla and clove oil aromas that remain constant throughout, creating balance between the fruits, pot still spices and charred oak.

TASTE: Initial burst of pot still spices with delicate jasmine tea tannins and clove. Fruit notes of sweet pear and orange work in tandem with the vanilla and dried herbs, while the oak continues to evolve, adding woodland spices of cinnamon and nutmeg, accentuating the overall spice intensity.

FINISH: Lingering finish in which the oaks and fruits interweave amongst the fading spices, creating a harmonious finale.