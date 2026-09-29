The Spirit Co präsentiert „The Greatest Old & Rare Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar“

Der englische Spirituosen Online-Händler The Spirit Co bietet für die Vor-Weihnachtszeit einen ganz besonderen Adventskalender. Sein „The Greatest Old & Rare Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar“ konzentriert sich auf alte und seltene Scotch Whiskys. Und präsentiert diese als 3-cl-Kostproben. Und das Schöne an der britischen Vor-Weihnachtszeit: Diese dauert 25 Tage. So umfasst „The Greatest Old & Rare Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar“ auch selbstverständlich insgesamt 25 dieser Kostproben.

Mehr zum Adventskalender der The Spirit Co, den Sie online für £899.99 erwerben können (die Lieferung erfolgt nach Großbritannien, Deutschland, Europa und in die USA), in der englischsprachigen The Spirit Co Presseaussendung:

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The Spirit Co launches The Greatest Old & Rare Scotch Whisky Advent for 2026

25 old and rare Scotch whiskies, presented as individual drams for a unique journey through Scotland this December

The Spirit Co has launched The Greatest Old & Rare Scotch Whisky Advent, a new whisky Advent calendar created exclusively around old and rare Scotch whisky.

Featuring 25 individually bottled 3cl drams, the calendar has been designed for whisky drinkers who want the opportunity to discover and taste exceptional Scotch without the considerable expense or availability challenge of sourcing every whisky by the bottle.

It is the first time we have dedicated one of our Old & Rare Advent calendars entirely to Scotch. We’ve created Old & Rare calendars before, but this year we wanted to do something entirely focused on Scotch. The challenge we set ourselves was that every single dram had to be genuinely exciting – particularly for somebody who already knows and loves whisky.

The miniature format is an important part of the concept. As old and rare bottles become increasingly difficult to find – and in many cases increasingly valuable – the opportunity to actually experience the whisky inside them can become harder too. For me, this is where the miniature format really comes into its own. Some old and rare whiskies have reached prices where people are understandably reluctant to open the bottle. A 3cl dram gives you the opportunity to actually pour it, nose it and taste it. Whisky is ultimately made to be tasted and enjoyed.

Alongside the 25 Scotch whisky drams, each calendar includes two tasting glasses and a printed guided tasting journal, allowing whisky lovers to taste together, record their impressions and compare the different styles throughout December.

The Greatest Old & Rare Scotch Whisky Advent forms part of The Greatest Show in Spirits collection and is available for the 2026 Christmas season, with delivery available to whisky lovers in the UK, Germany, Europe and the USA. RRP £899.