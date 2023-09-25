Tomintoul veröffentlicht Tomintoul Aged 40 Years Second Edition

Die Tomintoul Distillery stellt in in ihrer heutigen englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung die zweite Edtion ihres Tomintoul Aged 40 Years vor. Der Single Malt reifte über 40 Jahre in Ex-Bourbon-Hogsheads aus amerikanischer Eiche, bevor er mit einer Fassstärke von 43,1 % Vol., in natürlicher Farbe und nicht kühlfiltriert in 165 einzeln nummerierte Flaschen abgefüllt wurde. Diese präsentieren sich in einer maßgeschneiderten, in mattschwarzem Lack gehaltenen Holzkiste, die neben der Flasche noch einen Kristallglas-Stopfen und ein Echtheitszertifikat enthält.

Laut der offiziellen Tasting Notzes zeigt Tomintoul Aged 40 Years Second Edition eine volle, fruchtige Süße und ist perfekt ausbalanciert mit sanften Noten von Eichengewürzen und Tabak. Das Finfsh ist wärmend und lang mit anhaltenden Noten von Schokolade, Zimt und geröstetem Eichenholz.

Die zweite Edition des Tomintoul Aged 40 Years ist ab heute bei ausgewählten unabhängigen Einzelhändlern und Fachhändlern in Großbritannien sowie im Online-Shop von Tomintoul zu einem UVP von £4,000 (das wären etwa 4.6000 €) erhältlich. Mehr in der Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Second Edition of coveted Tomintoul 40-year-old set for limited release

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the limited release of an exclusive Second Edition of its 40-year-old expression.

With only 165 individually numbered bottles available globally, the Second Edition will allow connoisseurs the rare opportunity to enjoy this rare and the sought-after single malt.

This rich and complex single malt has matured for over 40 years in the finest hand-selected American oak ex-bourbon hogshead casks, before being bottled at a cask strength of 43.1% ABV, natural colour and non-chill filtered. The decanter is beautifully presented in a bespoke wooden box, finished in a sleek matt black lacquer, featuring a twin door opening, complete with cushioned padding and space to accommodate a crystal glass stopper and certificate of authenticity.

Master Distiller Robert Fleming, who personally selected the whisky to create the outstanding Tomintoul Aged 40 Years Old Second Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, said:

“As one of just a few single malt Scotch whiskies still lovingly produced by hand, we take great pride in our Tomintoul expressions, using traditional techniques that stretch back hundreds of years. “Having carefully checked each remaining cask resting from this time period, we were able to select the perfect Scotch to create this rare second release. “A delicate but disarmingly complex expression, the 40-year-old’s prestige is matched in the presentation, beautifully bestowed hand-crafted crystal decanters.”

Tomintoul is known for its exceptionally smooth and mellow handcrafted whisky, which it attributes to the natural environment – from the fresh mountain air of the Cairngorms National Park to the soft, pure water from the Ballantruan spring.

The remarkable Tomintoul Aged 40 Years Second Edition displays a rich, fruity sweetness, perfectly balanced with gentle notes of oak spice and rolling tobacco. The finish is warming and long with lingering notes of chocolate, cinnamon and toasted oak.

The limited release of Tomintoul Aged 40 Years Second Edition will be available to purchase from 25 September, from select independent and specialist retailers in the UK, as well as Tomintoul’s online shop at an RRP of £4,000 per 70cl bottle: shop.angusdundee.co.uk. Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more.

Tomintoul Aged 40 Years Old 2nd Edition tasting notes

Nose: A complex bouquet of honeysuckle, preserved fruits, orange zest and butterscotch bound with cocoa powder, maple syrup and oak spices.

Palate: Rich layers of manuka honey, cinder toffee, coffee grounds and Turkish delight mingled with candied cloves, sandalwood and rolling tobacco.

Finish: Warming and long with notes of chocolate eclairs, cinnamon and cappuccino foam evolving into liquorice, toasted oak and tonka bean linger.

Tomintoul Distillery

Tomintoul Distillery is nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, within the whisky producing region of Speyside. The distillery, established in 1965, is named after the nearby village of Tomintoul, the highest village in the Highlands of Scotland.

Tomintoul’s signature range includes the popular 10-Year-Old, 14-Year-Old and 16-Year-Old, as well as the multi-award-winning Cigar Malt and premium 21-Year-Old and 25-Year-Old.