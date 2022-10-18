Traveldine: Eine lebende Legende – Dennis Malcolm, Master Distiller bei Glen Grant

Als Dennis Malcolm 1961 als Küfer bei Glen Grant begann, tat er es dort, wo auch sein Vater und Großvater ihr ganzes Arbeitsleben verbrachten. Heute zählt er zu den dienstältesten Master Distillern der Branche, und laut eigenen Angaben fließt Whisky durch seine Adern – er kann sich gar nichts anderes vorstellen als das, was er macht.

Auf Traveldine hat Vinayak Singh ein sehr einfühlsames Portrait über Dennis Malcolm geschrieben – über seine Laufbahn, seine Einstellung und welche Meilensteine er für Glen Grant gesetzt hat. Hier ein kleiner Ausschnitt aus dem interessanten Artikel:

One often finds Dennis working in the distillery or surveying their extensive gardens, complete with exotic plants and a scenic gorge. To get a personal tour of these immense grounds by Dennis and bearing witness to his relentless energy and passion will remain a cherished memory for me for years to come.

It was while walking through these grounds that I asked him about his interest in my parents. He shared that he didn’t have many regrets… only perhaps that he didn’t have nearly enough photographs with his daughter! “Vinayak,” he said, “look after your parents.” And just for a moment, it wasn’t a celebrated master distiller standing before me, but a father. My respect for him grew by leaps and bounds.