Turntable Spirits bringt ersten schottisch-irischen Blend: Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle

Turntable Spirits, der schottische Blend-Maker aus Glasgow, hat sich für seine neueste Kreation mit der irischen Dingle Distillery zusammengetan und eine Abfüllung herausgegeben, die sie als “ersten schottisch-irischen” Blend bezeichnen. Der Turntable Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle ist auf 1800 Flaschen limitiert und wird 85 Pfund kosten. Er wird unter anderem auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein.

Welcher Gedanke hinter dem Blend steht, der aus Whiskys aus Dingle, Balmenach, Blair Athol und einem Grain aus Loch Lomond besteht, das können Sie hier lesen:

Turntable Spirits Unveils First Scots-Irish Blend, Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle

Glasgow whisky blender’s 11th release celebrates revival of Irish whiskey tradition

Glasgow, Scotland, October 15, 2024 –– On the heels of its successful Track 6 release last month, small-batch whisky blender Turntable Spirits has today launched Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle, the second in its collaboration series. The limited-edition blend, which marries Irish and Scottish whiskies, will be celebrated with a special launch event at Bang & Olufsen’s flagship store in London’s Bond Street later this month.

Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle sees Turntable partner with Dingle Distillery, the independent Irish whiskey maker based in County Kerry. Dingle holds significant status in Irish whiskey history, being the first independent distillery to release single pot still whiskey in over a century.

“We’re honoured and excited to work with Dingle on this release. Their passion for preserving Irish whiskey tradition aligns perfectly with our ethos of respecting heritage while pushing boundaries in blending.” Turntable co-founder Gordon Stevenson

Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle showcases spice notes from Dingle’s single pot still whiskey aged in oloroso casks, and enhances them by introducing Scotch whiskies matured in ex-rye barrels, PX sherry puncheons, and first-fill bourbon barrels. Bottled at a robust 52% ABV, the blend is full-bodied and aromatic with notes of cigar spices, chocolate raisins, marzipan, nutmeg, and citrus, leading to a complex yet rounded finish.

“This blend is a testament to the rich histories of both Irish and Scottish whiskey-making. Just as we did with our first Collaboration Drop, which combined Starward’s ex-Australian red wine cask whisky with Scotch, we’ve sought to create a flavour profile that integrates the best of two worlds.” Ally Stevenson, Turntable co-founder and blender

True to Turntable’s longstanding commitment to transparency, the complete blend breakdown is as follows:

41% Dingle single pot still in oloroso hogsheads

29% Balmenach 1st fill PX puncheons

12% Blair Athol 1st fill rye barrels

18% Loch Lomond grain 1st fill bourbon barrels

Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle has a recommended retail price of £85 and 1,800 bottles will be available in markets including the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, with plans to expand to France, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Canada, South Korea, and Japan in the near future.

The launch event at Bang & Olufsen’s Bond Street store on October 31 promises to be a truly sensory experience, pairing the whisky with curated music and giving guests an opportunity to get acquainted with both the new blend and Turntable’s acclaimed core range.

“This release continues our exploration of the intrinsic link between music and whisky,” says Ally. “We’re excited to showcase it in an environment that celebrates audio excellence.”

Collaboration Drop 02: Dingle arrives just a month after the launch of Track 6: All My Life, described as Turntable’s most personal blend so far.

About Turntable:

Turntable is a small-batch whisky blender founded by Glasgow brothers Gordon and Ally Stevenson. Driven by a passion for crafting exceptional blends from high-quality casks, Turntable launched with a trio of music-inspired, limited-edition expressions in spring 2023. Its core range has received awards from the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters, with Bittersweet Symphony and Smokin’ Riff earning the highest Gold Master accolade and Paradise Funk a Gold rating. Shortlisted in the Best Blended Whisky category at the 2024 Online Scotch Whisky Awards (OSWA), Turntable’s whiskies are sold internationally.