SchottlandHighlandsVerkostungsnotiz

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Loch Lomond

Neun Bottlings, die die Bandbreite dieser Destillerie demonstrieren - und bis auf eine Ausnahme Angus überzeugen können

Eine Verkostung von Whiskys aus Loch Lomond kann sehr vielseitig sein – hat man dort doch unterschiedlichste und variabel einsetzbare Stills zur Verfügung und kann unter anderem vor Ort Malt und Grain Whisky erzeugen.

Angus MacRaild hat heute am Samstag neun unterschiedliche Abfüllungen von dort im Glas – und bis auf einen Fehlschlag können ihn alle davon überzeugen. Hier die Ergebnisse der Verkostung:

AbfüllungPunkte

Inchmurrin 10 yo 2010 (60.2%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #112.78 ‚Waxing Lyrical‘, 2nd fill bourbon barrel, 240 bottles)88
Inchmurrin  22 yo 1998/2021 (52.8%, Lady Of The Glen, hogshead with Oloroso sherry finish, 225 bottles)70
Old Rhosdhu 29 yo 1990/2020 (48.2%, Duckhammers Rare & WhiskyNerds joint bottling, cask #416, refill hogshead, 346 bottles)86
Croftengea 13 yo 2007/2021 (49.5%, North Star, refill hogshead, 255 bottles)85
Croftengea 14 yo ‚Batch 3‘ (49.5%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, bottled 2020, 503 bottles)85
Croftengea 15 yo 2006/2021 (52.6%, The Whisky Exchange, cask #341, hogshead, 280 bottles)89
Croftengea 15 yo 2006/2021 (53.2%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Whisky Trail‘, cask #342, hogshead, 269 bottles) 86
Inchfad 14 yo 2007/2021 (54.7%, Dram Mor, cask #1100, PX finish, 274 bottles)87
Inchfad 16 yo 2005/2021 (52.2%, Thompson Brothers, PX finish, 300 bottles)84 Punkte
