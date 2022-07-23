Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet zehn Caol Ila

Die faszinierende Welt des Whiskys ist zu Gast im historischen Speicher am Kaufhauskanal von 1827, inmitten des historischen Binnenhafens HH-Harburg. Dabei ist auf der Whiskymesse „Just Whisky Hamburg” der Name Programm: das Wasser des Lebens in all seinen schönen Facetten zu probieren und zu genießen, sei es als Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Irish Pot Still Whiskey, Skandinavian Whisky, Whisky aus Indien, Japan oder Taiwan.

All diese Gaumenfreuden präsentieren namhafte und fachkompetende Aussteller. Tastings und ein schmackhaftes kulinarisches Angebot in dieser historische Location runden die Veranstaltung ab.