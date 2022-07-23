Samstag, 23. Juli 2022, 18:27:09
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslayVerkostungsnotiz

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet zehn Caol Ila

Durchwegs hohe Wertungen können die zehn unabhängigen Abfüllungen in der Verkostung erzielen

Samstag ist auf Whiskyfun zumeist der Tag von Angus MacRaild – diesmal hat er zehn Abfüllungen der Islay-Brennerei Caol Ila im Glas – und bewertet diese mit 84 bis 94 Punkten.

Welche Abfüllungen in der Verkostung vertreten sind und welche Wertung sie erhalten haben, finden Sie im tabellarischen Überblick:

AbfüllungPunkte

Caol Ila 16 yo 1998/2015 (46%, High Spirits ‚Life is a circus‘)85
Caol Ila 11 yo 2010/2022 (58.2%, Signatory Vintage for The Whisky Exchange, refill sherry butt, cask #316662, 558 bottles)87
Caol Ila 13 yo 2008/2021 (52.7%, The Single Cask, cask #303649A, refill oloroso quarter cask finish, 60 bottles)88
Caol Ila 13 yo 2007/2021 (55.6%, The Whisky Exchange, cask #320247, hogshead, 242 bottles)85
Caol Ila 14 yo 2005/2019 ‚Spiritual home exclusive – 4th release‘ (57.1%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Connoisseur’s Choice‘, refill sherry hogshead, 239 bottles)89
Caol Ila 15 yo ‚Online Tasting Week‘ (54.6%, Cadenhead ‚Warehouse Tasting‘, bourbon hogshead, 2021)90
Caol Ila 19 yo 2001/2021 (57.6%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Connoisseur’s Choice‘ for The Whisky Exchange, cask #308900, 1st fill barrel, 192 bottles)84
Caol Ila 35 yo 1982/2017 (53.6%, Cadenhead ‚Single Cask‘, bourbon hogshead, 156 bottles)91
Caol Ila 22 yo 1974/1997 (56.7%, Signatory Vintage, cask #12465, 396 bottles)92
Caol Ila 16 yo 1969/1985 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail for Intertrade, sherry)94
Vorheriger Artikeldeinwhisky.de bringt unabhängigen Abfüller Ferg & Harris nach Deutschland
Nächster ArtikelFremde Federn (211): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2022 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X