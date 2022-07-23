Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet zehn Caol Ila

Samstag ist auf Whiskyfun zumeist der Tag von Angus MacRaild – diesmal hat er zehn Abfüllungen der Islay-Brennerei Caol Ila im Glas – und bewertet diese mit 84 bis 94 Punkten.
Welche Abfüllungen in der Verkostung vertreten sind und welche Wertung sie erhalten haben, finden Sie im tabellarischen Überblick:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 16 yo 1998/2015 (46%, High Spirits ‚Life is a circus‘)
|85
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2010/2022 (58.2%, Signatory Vintage for The Whisky Exchange, refill sherry butt, cask #316662, 558 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2008/2021 (52.7%, The Single Cask, cask #303649A, refill oloroso quarter cask finish, 60 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2007/2021 (55.6%, The Whisky Exchange, cask #320247, hogshead, 242 bottles)
|85
|Caol Ila 14 yo 2005/2019 ‚Spiritual home exclusive – 4th release‘ (57.1%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Connoisseur’s Choice‘, refill sherry hogshead, 239 bottles)
|89
|Caol Ila 15 yo ‚Online Tasting Week‘ (54.6%, Cadenhead ‚Warehouse Tasting‘, bourbon hogshead, 2021)
|90
|Caol Ila 19 yo 2001/2021 (57.6%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Connoisseur’s Choice‘ for The Whisky Exchange, cask #308900, 1st fill barrel, 192 bottles)
|84
|Caol Ila 35 yo 1982/2017 (53.6%, Cadenhead ‚Single Cask‘, bourbon hogshead, 156 bottles)
|91
|Caol Ila 22 yo 1974/1997 (56.7%, Signatory Vintage, cask #12465, 396 bottles)
|92
|Caol Ila 16 yo 1969/1985 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail for Intertrade, sherry)
|94