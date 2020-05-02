Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet zehn Caol Ila

Islay steht heute im Fokus bei Angus MacRaild, der – so wie am Samstag üblich – Serge Valentin bei Whiskyfun vertritt. Konkret geht es um Caol Ila, und dabei gleich um zehn interessante Abfüllungen. Wer also für diese Brennerei schwärmt, der findet hier ein interessantes Menü zu goutieren.
Hier die Flaschen der Verkostung, deren Wertungen bis 95 Punkte gehen:
- Caol Ila 11 yo 2008/2019 „Reserve Cask“ (48%, Elixir Distillers, Single Malts of Scotland, hogsheads): 84 Punkte
- Caol Ila 9 yo 2009/2019 (51.8%, North Star Spirits, hogshead / PX finish, 378 bottles): 82 Punkte
- Caol Ila 13 yo 2007/2020 (50.8%, Adelphi, cask #301264, 1st fill oloroso hogshead): 88 Punkte
- Caol Ila 18 yo 1995/2014 (60%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #53.201 „True love on a pebble beach“, refill sherry butt, 575 bottles): 91 Punkte
- Caol Ila 22 yo 1991/2013 (46%, Cadenhead, black dumpy, bourbon, 637 bottles): 87 Punkte
- Caol Ila 28 yo 1990/2019 (55.3%, OB „Feis Ile“, cask #9373, refill bourbon barrel, 180 bottles): 92 Punkte
- Caol Ila 1982/2008 (61.9%, Queen Of The Moorlands Rare Cask Edition XXVI, 60 bottles): 92 Puntke
- Caol Ila 37 yo 1982/2019 (56.3%, Kingsbury for Club Qing Hong Kong, cask #700, sherry butt): 91 Punkte
- Caol Ila 1967/1983 (92 US proof, RW Duthie Selected by Narsai M David for Narsai’s Restaurant and Corti Brothers): 94 Punkte
- Caol Ila 1968 (58.6%, Gordon & MacPhail „CASK“, 1980s): 95 Punkte