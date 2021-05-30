Whiskyfun: Serge und Angus verkosten Bruichladdich (Fèis Ìle 2021 Session 3)

Am Bruichladdich Day des Fèis Ìle ist natürlich auch bei Serge Valentin und Angus MacRaild der Whisky aus dieser Brennerei an der Reihe, verkostet zu werden – sei es als Bruichladdich oder als die getorfte Varietät namens Port Charlotte, wobei der rauchige Whisky heute einen mehr als deutlichen Überhang hat.
14 Abfüllungen sind es heute in der Verkostung, und die einzige, die keine 80 Punkte schafft, ist eine aus der privaten Fasssammlung von Jim McEwan. Hier alle Wertungen im Überblick:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Port Charlotte 2010 ‚OLC:01‘ (55.1%, OB, 2020)
|82
|Port Charlotte 16 yo 2002/2018 (60.5%, Dramfool, 1st fill bourbon barrel, 221 bottles)
|87
|Pl5 2009/2018 (63.1%, Elixir Distillers, Elements of Islay, bourbon hogshead and barrel, 582 bottles)
|86
|Pl6 2011/2019 (55.3%, Elixir Distillers, Elements of Islay, bourbon barrels, 1163 bottles)
|88
|Port Charlotte 10 yo 2008/2019 (56.5%, The Cask Whisperer, Jim McEwan’s Private Stock, Château Margaux wine cask, cask #3562, 329 bottles)
|82
|Port Charlotte 17 yo 2001/2019 (52.8%, The Cask Whisperer, Jim McEwan’s Private Stock, Sherry cask, cask #834, 340 bottles)
|79
|Port Charlotte 13 yo 2001/2015 (63.5%, The Bottlers, refill bourbon hogshead, cask #1031)
|91
|Port Charlotte 6 yo 2011/2018 ‚Islay Barley‘ (50%, OB)
|90
|Port Charlotte 13 yo 2004/2017 (54.1%, Caora, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #969, 314 bottles)
|89
|Port Charlotte 15 yo 2003/2019 (55.5%, Maltbarn, sherry cask, 171 bottles)
|89
|Port Charlotte 2009/2018 ‚MC:01‘ (56.3%, OB)
|84
|Bruichladdich Origins (57.5%, OB for Feis Ile 2021, 3000 bottles)
|87
|Port Charlotte 8 yo 2011/2021 PAC:01 (56.1%, OB, bourbon & ex-red wine)
|87
|Port Charlotte 18 yo 2001 (60.4%, OB Private Cask ‚HJW No2‘, #R09/216-8)
|91