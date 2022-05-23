Whyte & MacKay als Pioniere der Verwendung von schottischer Eiche

Als „First Family of Scottish Oak“ bezeichnet Whyte & Mackay ihre Brennereien – denn sie sind nun alle an einem Programm beteiligt, in dem es um die Verwendung von schottischer Eiche im Fassmanagement geht. Nicht nur aus Nachhaltigkeitsgründen haben sich die Brennereien Tamnavulin, Jura und Fettercairn dazu entschlossen, mit schottischer Eiche zu experimentieren. Man will damit auch einen weiteren regionalen Bestandteil in die Whiskyproduktion integrieren.

Mehr zu diesem interessanten Programm in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Whyte & Mackay – Scotland’s First Family of Scottish Oak

Pioneering Whisky Maker Gregg Glass achieves landmark in his industry-leading Scottish Oak Programme

Esteemed whisky making house Whyte and Mackay has announced a landmark achievement, with every distillery in its collection now incorporated into the company’s industry-leading Scottish Oak Programme – an industry first.

The initiative, founded by pioneering Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass, led the industry to explore the potential for responsibly sourced, locally grown Scottish Oak to mature Scotch Whisky. The industry has historically favoured Oak sourced from outside Scotland.

Tamnavulin, in Speyside, joined the programme this week as Mark Kent, CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), joined the whisky makers to personally fill these special Scottish Oak casks.

The distillery follows island distillery Jura, and Fettercairn, located in ‘the Garden of Scotland’ – Aberdeenshire, where the initiative was born. Each distillery now has whisky experiments laid down to explore and evaluate the impact locally grown Oak has on each distinct distillery style and to identify the flavour characteristics that Scottish Oak lends to Scotch Whisky.

In doing so, the distilleries are paving the way for the wider use of responsibly sourced Scottish oak for future generations of whisky makers.

Led by Gregg Glass, Whyte and Mackay’s move towards Scottish oak maturation is an exploration into the unique flavour that the oak species possesses, as well as future-proofing both the sourcing and seasoning of cask options for the wider whisky industry, striving towards a more sustainable future.

Head of Whisky Experience at Whyte and Mackay, Ludo Ducrocq comments:

“The filling of these special casks is really a celebration of the partnerships Whyte and Mackay has nurtured over time, which will ultimately benefit the whole industry.”

Glass has been exploring the use of native oak species for many years through Whyte and Mackay’s experimental arm, Whisky Works, which has previously celebrated the release of The King of Trees, a 10 year old blended malt finished in Scottish oak casks.

Since his appointment in 2016, Glass has developed long lasting partnerships with landowners and cooperages that share Whyte and Mackay’s vision for the future. Rooted in exemplary forestry management and considerate cooping practices, Whyte and Mackay believes that focusing on responsible sourcing and meaningful partnerships will drive positive change in the industry, leading to better whisky for everyone.

Glass explains:

“The Scottish Oak Programme seeks to inspire change within the Scotch whisky industry. We want to champion the potential that home-grown oak offers the spirits industry, and the incredible diversity of flavour it offers the whisky maker.”

Whyte and Mackay – Award-Winning Whisky Makers

Whyte and Mackay are a famed whisky house, home to an award-winning collection of Single Malt Whiskies, led by The Dalmore. The collection includes Jura, the UK’s Number 1 Single Malt, Tamnavulin, the world’s (IWSR, 2021)Single Malt and Fettercairn, home to enlightened whisky making.

In 2020 the company were publicly recognised by the First Minister of Scotland for their support of the national pandemic response. Whyte and Mackay are official partners to SAMH – Scottish Association for Mental Health, which saw Whyte and Mackay employees worldwide complete a virtual-race-around-the-world to raise awareness for the charity.

Founded in Glasgow 1844, the whisky makers recently celebrated their 175 year anniversary, and were recognised as Distiller of the Year 2021. Today Whyte and Mackay have offices from New York to Singapore. In Scotland, Whyte and Mackay operate a state-of-the-art Bottling Hall and Distribution Centre in Grangemouth and a Whisky Production and Warehousing Centre in Invergordon.