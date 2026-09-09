Zu Ehren von Master Distiller Chris Morris: Brown-Forman veröffentlicht in den USA Neuauflage von ‘Kentucky Boy’ Bourbon

Beim Kentucky Borubon Festival in Bardstown am 10. September hat er Premiere: Der Kentucky Boy Bourbon, den Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall und der Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo gemeinsam als Hommage an ihren Mentor, Master Distiller Chris Morris, der sein 50jähriges Jubiläum in der Bourbon-Industrie feiert, neu kreiert haben. Sie haben sich dabei an Meilensteinen der Arbeit von Morris, den Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, King of Kentucky, und den Woodford Reserve Double Oaked orientiert.

Leider wird es diese sicher sammelbare und spezielle Abfüllung nur in den USA geben – Bourbon-Enthusiasten wollten wir die Nachricht über das neue Bottling aber natürlich nicht vorenthalten:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Brown-Forman Revives ‘Kentucky Boy’ Bourbon, Honoring Master Distiller Chris Morris’ 50-Year Legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation today announced the debut of its newest whisky, Kentucky Boy, a revival of an historic brand honoring Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris for his monumental 50 years of service and innovation in the bourbon industry.

Kentucky Boy is a rare, curated whisky crafted by Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo in honor of their mentor. It is a one-time release, with a limited number of bottles.

McCall and Trigo created this exceptional expression that was inspired by whiskies that Morris developed during his legendary career including Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, King of Kentucky, and Woodford Reserve Double Oaked.

Kentucky Boy, presented at 100 proof and $99.99 manufacturer’s suggested retail price, will debut September 10 at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown, Kentucky. Beginning September 11 at 10am ET, bottles will be available in limited quantities at Old Forester Distillery in Louisville, in the online store at shop.oldforester.com for shipping to states where it is legal (D.C., KY, NE, NH, ND only), and at select Kentucky retailers. Guests are welcome to join us for a special Kentucky Boy release celebration with Chris Morris at the distillery on Friday, September 11 from 6:00-8:00pm ET.

Morris began his journey with Brown-Forman in 1976, eventually rising to become just the fifth Master Distiller in Old Forester history and the guiding force behind Woodford Reserve, now a global brand. Known affectionately across the industry as a true Kentucky legend, his dedication to flavor innovation helped usher in the global renaissance of premium bourbon.

Looking back on his 50-year contribution to Kentucky bourbon, Morris shared:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have played a role in the renaissance of Kentucky bourbon. Seeing consumers appreciate bourbon on a level historically afforded that of Single Malt Scotch and Cognac is most gratifying. I am confident that future generations of Kentucky bourbon distillers will continue to build upon the momentum we started nearly 50 years ago.”

To honor Morris’ half-century legacy, Brown-Forman turned to the Brown-Forman Archives to resurrect a historic brand name from its 150-year history. The Kentucky Boy label was originally acquired in 1923 when the company purchased Louisville’s Lynndale Distillery during Prohibition. Marketed through the 1940s under a thoroughbred racing theme, the dormant brand now returns from the archive vault to celebrate one of the bourbon industry’s true champions with an unprecedented blend that offers collectors a liquid timeline of Morris’ impact on the modern bourbon landscape.

A portion of the net proceeds from Kentucky Boy bottle sales will benefit nonprofit Second Stride, a leading national equine adoption program dedicated to professional rehabilitation, retraining, and placement of retired Thoroughbred racehorses.

Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a global leader in the spirits industry, responsibly building exceptional beverage alcohol brands for more than 155 years. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are guided by our founding promise, “Nothing Better in the Market.” Our premium portfolio includes the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, New Mix, el Jimador, Herradura, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Chambord, and Slane. With approximately 4,900 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for fine-quality spirits in more than 170 countries. Learn more at brown-forman.com and stay connected with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.