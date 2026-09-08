Caol Ila auch 2026 mit Abfüllung und Tasting Events zum Islay Jazz Festival

Die Coal Ila Distillery veranstaltet auch in diesem Jahr zum Islay Jazz Festival 2026 (11.–13. September) ein Wochenende voller Live-Musik und exklusiver Whisky-Erlebnisse. Auf dem Programm stehen Auftritte renommierter schottischer Musiker wie Laura Macdonald und Graeme Stephen sowie Verkostungen seltener Whiskys in Fassstärke und eine Kombination mit Kreationen des lokalen Chocolatiers Islay Cocoa.

Und, selbstverständlich erscheint auch eine Caol Ila Jazz Festival Edition. 2026 ist diese ein 19 Jahre alter Single Malt, eine seltene, experimentelle dreistufige Reifung durchlief, die mit einem Finish in Ex-Bulleit-Bourbon-Fässern abschloss. Nach The Guitarist im letzten Jahr, ist die 2026er Edition „The Drummer“ gewidmet. Diese limitierte Abfüllung ist gestern in der Caol Ila-Brennerei erhältlich; sie kostet £275 und wurde mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 52 % vol. abgefüllt.

Mehr Details und Einzelheiten zur Islay Jazz Festival Abfüllung und den Islay Jazz Festival Events bei Caol Ila in der folgende englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

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CAOL ILA DISTILLERY PROUDLY PRESENTS THE 2026 ISLAY JAZZ FESTIVAL

Coastal distillery releases symphony of experiences in this year’s festival alongside its second Festival Edition bottling

The iconic Jazz Festival returns to Islay this September, once again in partnership with Caol Ila Distillery. The festival will celebrate the best of music and Scotch whisky across the island (11-13th September), with a line-up of top Scottish musicians, whisky experiences, and exclusively, the next iteration in a special series of Jazz inspired bottlings by Caol Ila Distillery.

Second in the trilogy of bottles marking the partnership between the distillery and the Jazz Festival is The Drummer, a 19-Year-Old Caol Ila. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor The Guitarist, The Drummer has benefitted from a rare experimental three-stage maturation in American oak, with the third and final stage taking place in ex-Bulleit bourbon casks. This results in an unusually sweet and spicy edition of the coastal whisky, with smooth, rich flavours and undertones of the signature smoke for which Caol Ila is famed.

Throughout the weekend, the distillery will bring together a talented cast of musicians from all over Scotland in both a concert style event at the distillery and solo performances, as well as a host of special whisky tastings. The full schedule of music will continue the festival’s tradition of presenting diverse jazz styles in intimate and scenic locations across the island, and will be kicking off at Caol Ila with sets from acclaimed saxophonist and composer, Laura Macdonald, and award-winning guitarist Graeme Stephen who will be premiering his latest work, ORWELL, which was inspired by the author’s iconic novel, 1984, and was written during his time on neighbouring island Jura.

The distillery is also hosting a number of Jazz Festival exclusive experiences for whisky fans to enjoy. Whisky lovers will have the chance to taste five distillery exclusive drams in a guided tasting held in the distillery’s Maturation Warehouse in the Spirit of Smoke: Cask Draw & Tasting Experience. Guests will enjoy cask-strength expressions straight from the cask in what is a unique and rare experience.

The Caol Ila x Islay Cocoa: Artisanal Chocolate Pairing is an experience which masterfully combines a tasting of luxury artisanal chocolate created by Emma Goudie, owner of local chocolatier, Islay Cocoa, and the island’s much loved and famously peaty, Caol Ila whisky.

Emma Watson, Caol Ila’s Brand Home Manager, said:

“The line-up at this year’s Jazz festival is incredible, and we’re excited to once again be a part of this celebration of music, whisky and island culture. Jazz embodies experimentation, boldness and the perfect blending of styles to make something beautiful – quite like our new festival release, The Drummer. The team have created a stunning 19-year-old which brings the best of American oak and bourbon casks to evoke flavours you wouldn’t normally associate with our coastal whisky, yet somehow, only deepens the complexity of the light smoke which drifts through the arrangement.”

This limited-edition release launches at the Caol Ila Distillery from 7th September, £275 and bottled at 52% ABV.

Caol Ila Jazz Exclusive experiences now available to book here: CaolIlaDistillery.com