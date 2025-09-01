Caol Ila mit Abfüllung und Tasting Events zum Islay Jazz Festival 2025

Als offizieller Partner des Islay Jazz Festivals 2025, das vom 19. bis zum 21. September zum 27. Mal stattfindet, erscheint von der Caol Ila Distillery eine spezielle Festival-Abfüllung. Caol Ila 18-Year-Old Jazz Festival Edition, The Guitarist reifte zunächst 18 Jahre in einem American oak cask. Anschließend wurde der Whisky im Rahmen eines seltenen Fassfinishs mit toasted Scottish Oak cask ends vollendet. In die 948 erhältlichen Flaschen kam der Malt mit 52,8 % Vol., diese sind ab dem 1. September in der Destillerie und außerdem in der Johnnie Walker Experience in der Princes Street im Edinburgh zu einem empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £250 erhältlich.

Das Islay Jazz Festival 2025 begleitet Caol Ila zudem mit einer Reihe exklusiver Jazz-Festival-Erlebnisse für Whisky-Fans. Unter anderem veranstaltet die Brennerei eine Jazz-Cocktail-Masterclass und die Smoke & Salt Food Pairing Experience. Distillery Manager Martin Gaughan wird Caol Ila’s Jazz Festival Edition in einem exklusiven warehouse tasting vorstellen. Auf der Caol Ila Website bei malts.com finde Sie eine Gesamt-Überischt der Event inklusive Buchungsmöglichkeit, mehr Details und Einzelheiten zur Festival-Abfüllung zudem in der folgende englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

CAOL ILA DISTILLERY PROUDLY PRESENTS THE 2025 ISLAY JAZZ FESTIVAL

Coastal distillery takes centre stage in this year’s festival as it releases its first-ever Festival Edition bottling, to celebrate the start of the partnership

Islay, Scotland, 1 September – The iconic Jazz Festival returns to Islay this September, and for the first time in its decades-long history joins forces with the ‘Sound of Islay’ – the Caol Ila Distillery. This harmonious partnership celebrates the best of music and Scotch whisky across the island, offering fans a journey of discovery as they gather to enjoy music from some of Scotland’s most gifted performers at the island’s distilleries.

To mark the occasion, Caol Ila has released a unique festival edition bottling of its Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Caol Ila 18-Year-Old Jazz Festival Edition, The Guitarist. Created as part of a rare cask finish using toasted Scottish Oak cask ends, the whisky was first matured for 18 years in an American oak cask. Already heavily peated, this expression of Caol Ila is amplified to a fresh new tempo, as aromatic spice hums over a smoky-smooth baseline, with only 948 bottles available.

Caol Ila, which means ‚Sound of Islay‘ in Gaelic, is named after the stretch of water that separates Islay from the neighbouring island of Jura. Situated on the shores of the Sound, the distillery becomes the Islay Jazz Festival’s official partner, as it returns for its 27th year in 2025. Bringing together a talented cast of musicians from all over Scotland, an exciting array of performers are set to take the stage when Caol Ila Distillery hosts the three-day event, featuring pianist, Fergus McCreadie, Unharm – a bold and visceral new group fronted by guitarist James Mackay, with neo-soul/jazz vocalist Gaïa, and award-winning bass player and composer David Bowden. Bowden’s ‘Islay Experience’, a live acoustic concert, will take place alongside the atmospheric ageing of Caol Ila’s whisky at the distillery’s maturation warehouse.

The distillery is also hosting a number of Jazz Festival exclusive experiences for whisky fans to enjoy. Highlights include a Jazz-themed Cocktail Masterclass with the talented bar team and Smoke & Salt Food Pairing Experience bringing the bold character of Caol Ila to life through curated canapé pairings. For those looking to delve into this year’s Jazz Edition, Distillery Manager Martin Gaughan is hosting an exclusive warehouse tasting, including handpicked Caol Ila drams specifically for the experience, culminating in a first sip of the 2025 Jazz Edition.

Eleanor Gillies, Caol Ila’s Brand Home Manager, said:

“We always love the energy and excitement that the Jazz Festival brings to the island, and we’re honoured to be its partner in 2025. We look forward to hosting performances with the incredible musicians here at the distillery, and to welcoming guests who enjoy the magic of music and whisky coming together. This year’s very special Festival Edition captures that spirit perfectly. At 18 years old, the expression reflects the essence of Caol Ila’s coastal character, with a gentle, but lingering fade of smouldering ember.”

The whisky itself layers sweet confectionary notes with bold peppery smokiness, interplaying with flavours of toffee apple and cinnamon, while the saline peat remains crisp like a smooth baseline. As a distillery nestled on the shoreline of the island, the whisky’s subtle coastal edge delivers a hint of salt, balanced perfectly with Caol Ila’s signature smooth, gentle smoky character.

This limited-edition release launches at the Caol Ila Distillery from 1st September. It will also be available at The Johnnie Walker Experience on Princes Street at an RRSP of £250 and bottled at 52.8% ABV.

Caol Ila Jazz Exclusive experiences now available to book here: https://www.malts.com/en-gb/distilleries/caol-ila

About Caol Ila

Caol Ila reopened in August 2022 as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment into Scotch whisky tourism. Nestled on the shores of the Sound of Islay, Caol Ila Distillery has been crafting exquisite single malt Scotch whisky since 1846. With its maritime influence and distinctive character, Caol Ila captures the essence of Islay’s rugged coastline and rich heritage.

About the Festival

Now in its 27th year, this uniquely special event celebrates the best of Scottish jazz in unexpected, atmospheric venues including distilleries, village halls and churches. The rugged and tranquil beauty of the island provides a stunning backdrop to three days of intimate concerts and captivating performances.

