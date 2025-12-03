Ab Januar 2026: Drei Wilderness Trail Distillery 6-Year-Old Private Barrel Whiskeys

Seit 13 Jahren gibt es nun die Wilderness Trail Distillery in Kentucky (seit 2022 steht ein Großteil von ihr im Besitz der Campari Group), und sie hat sich mit ihren Abfüllungen durchaus einen Namen gemacht.

Ab Januar 2026 gibt es aus der Brennerei eine neue Abfüllungsserie: Die Wilderness Trail Distillery 6-Year-Old Private Barrel Whiskeys sind Single Barrel Bottlings, die in Batches aufgelegt und als Wheated Bourbon, High-Rye Bourbon und Rye Whiskey veröffentlicht werden (zu recht moderaten Preisen von 70 bis 80 Dollar). Der Wheated Bourbon kann in den USA bereits vorbestellt werden.

Auch in Deutschland sind Abfüllungen der Wilderness Trail Distillery immer wieder einmal im Fachhandel zu finden, so besteht Hoffnung, dass auch die Private Barrel Whiskeys den Weg zu uns finden werden. Hier jedenfalls einmal die Pressemitteilung zu den drei neuen Bottlings

Wilderness Trail Distillery Debuts 6-Year-Old Private Barrel Offering

Available in the US beginning of January 2026; Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon available now for pre-order

DANVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wilderness Trail, the award-winning Kentucky Distillery known for using modern science to optimize old-world distilling traditions, is proud to announce the launch of 6-Year-Old Private Barrel offerings in their single barrel lineup. This marks a notable milestone for the young craft distillery, which was founded only 13 years ago.

The collection features three distinct 6-year-old, single-barrel, cask-strength, non-chill filtered expressions including a Wheated Bourbon, a High-Rye Bourbon, and a Rye Whiskey. Each is meticulously crafted using Wilderness Trail’s Sweet Mash process, proprietary yeast strains, and a Level 4 Alligator Char barrel profile to deliver elevated flavor definition and barrel complexity.

Hand-selected for its distinct character and complexity, each single barrel is a testament to the combination of employing modern fermentation science with traditional Kentucky maturation techniques. Wilderness Trail’s unconventional approach to traditional bourbon-making is crafted for the true whiskey enthusiast looking to explore alternative styles and is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

„At six years, our single barrels hit the sweet spot where our sweet mash fermentation and proprietary yeast strains deliver layered complexity without sacrificing balance. The Wheated, High-Rye bourbon, and Rye Whiskey selections let enthusiasts choose between softer high-wheat elegance and the vibrant spice and herbal nuance of rye, each barrel a distinct expression of science meeting tradition.“ Dr. Pat Heist, Co-Owner and Chief Scientific Officer of Wilderness Trail Distillery

What’s in the 6-Year-Old Private Barrel Offering

Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon 6-Year-Old Private Barrel ($70): Bottled at cask strength and featuring a high-wheat mash bill for a uniquely soft and rich flavor, the Wheated Bourbon features a mash bill of 64% corn, 24% wheat, and 12% malted barley using proprietary yeast strains. This is one of Kentucky’s highest wheat ratios, resulting in a softer, more nuanced flavor profile. Aged in #4 char barrels and entered at 110 proof, the tasting profile is characterized by sweet and nutty notes, encompassing vanilla, caramel, butterscotch, and stone fruit. Secondary notes include baking spice, oak, and barrel char.

Kentucky Straight High-Rye Bourbon 6-Year-Old Private Barrel ($70): Bold and complex, the High Rye Bourbon is crafted with a unique mash bill of 64% corn, 24% rye, and 12% malted barley using proprietary yeast strains. Aged in #4 char barrels and entered at 110 proof, this bourbon stands out for its distinctly spicier, herbal, and botanical flavor profile. With balanced notes of rye spice, herbal complexity, and a hint of mint, the profile is complemented by aromatic tobacco, oak, cherry, citrus, and vanilla, underscored by a subtle smokiness.

Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey 6-Year-Old Private Barrel ($80): Crafted with 56% rye, 33% corn, and 11% malted barley, this refined Wilderness Trail mash bill presents a well-balanced flavor profile, engineered to showcase broader complexity and balance than conventional high-rye recipes. Aged in #4 char barrels at 105 proof, it's a true Kentucky original. Approachable and smooth, layered notes of plum, green apple and citrus are complemented by vanilla and baking spice, enhanced by gentle oak, barrel char, and subtle hints of mint, herbs, and botanicals.

All three product offerings will be permanently and widely available on shelves in the US beginning of January 2026. The Wheated Bourbon is available now for pre-order at the following link: https://www.reservebar.com/products/GROUPING-2550781.