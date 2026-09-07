Ardnamurchan mit weltweit erstem Single Malt in PET-Flasche

Der Flaggschiff-Single-Malt AD/ der Ardnamurchan Distillery ist ab sofort beim norwegischen staatlichen Alkoholmonopolisten Vinmonopolet erhältlich. Und dies in einer 0,5-Liter-PET-Flasche.

In der Kunststoffflasche befindet sich dann Ardnamurchan AD/ als dieselbe Mischung aus getorftem und ungetorftem Highland-Single-Malt – gereift in Bourbon- und Sherryfässern –, die auf anderen Märkten auch in herkömmlichen Glasflaschen angeboten wird. Gegenüber The Spirits Business erklärte Graeme Mackay, International Sales Manager bei Ardnamurchan:

“In Norway, recycling rates are incredibly high, around 90-98%. So, when a tender was written with parameters insisting on a 50cl PET bottle, it tied in perfectly with our sustainable credentials.“

“At Ardnamurchan distillery we are 100% powered by biomass fuel from local forestry, and we utilise a range of other innovative methods to reduce the environmental impact on our precious West Highland home. The opportunity to be the first single malt Scotch whisky in the world in this type of packaging was too good to pass up. We truly believe this is now one of the best value Scotch whiskies available anywhere in the world.”