Auctionyourcask.com versteigert Macallan-Fass aus 1989 – Schätzpreis 200.000 bis 260.000 Euro

Wer schon immer ein ganzes Fass Macallan haben wollte, der hat nun die Gelegenheit dazu, es heute auf Auctionyourcask.com zu ersteigern. Das Fass aus dem Jahr 1989 hat einen Alkoholgehalt von 46,7% vol. und ergibt nach Schätzung des Auktionshauses noch ca. 128 Flaschen, sodass eine Flasche bei einem mittleren Schätzpreis bereits für 1.800 Euro zu haben ist.

Wer es eventuell etwas günstiger haben will, der kann sich entweder auf ein Springbank-Fass aus dem Jahr 1995 oder auf Fässer aus den Jahren 2009 bis 2016 konzentrieren, die aus den Brennereien Glenallachie, Tullibardine, Ben Nevis, Macduff und Glenrothes stammen.

Hier die Presseaussendung zur Auktion:

Ultra-Rare Cask of Macallan to be sold through auctionyourcask.com

An ultra-rare Macallan 1989 has been listed for sale by Auction Your Cask – the world’s only live, online auction dedicated to cask whisky.

The uber-premium cask is the headline Lot for the auction, hosted by Cask Trade, which will start on 18th October 2021 at 12pm BST and run for 10 days.

In August this year, a Macallan 1991 cask sold at Bonhams in Hong Kong for a world-record price. The Fine and Rare Whisky sale was held on 20th August and the Macallan 1991 cask sold at HK$4,464,000.

Managing Director of Cask Trade Simon Aron says: “This is an exceptional auction and we are proud to have some extraordinary casks including the Macallan 1989 alongside a rare Springbank. We are really excited to see how they sell.”

Distilled by Macallan in December 1989, the 32-year-old cask has an alcohol content of 46.7% ABV. The cask can yield around 128 bottles and is expected to sell for an estimated price of £175,000- £225,000.

Other highlights of the upcoming auction include a favoured Springbank cask. The 1995 Springbank is 26 years old and the bidding is hotly anticipated.

More casks for the auction include a 12-year 2009 GlenAllachie Sherry Hogshead, 2016 Tullibardine Red Wine Barrique, 2012 Ben Nevis, 2014 Glenrothes and 2009 Macduff Hogshead.

To sign up to bid in the live auction, register here: https://www.auctionyourcask.com/members/login

Auctionyourcask.com is inviting people to register their casks for auction by 15th October. Those looking to register their cask for sale should complete an online form to request a valuation. https://www.auctionyourcask.com/request-a-valuation

All casks will need to have had a recent re-gauge ready for auction and a full 70cl sample will be drawn so that bidders have the opportunity, wherever possible, to try the whisky before they buy. Auction your cask validate all the sellers and confirm proof of ownership and the history of the cask enabling bidders to safely buy. With complete transparency and no sellers’ fee Cask Trade can offer bidders the actual hammer price. Their low buyers’ fee of 15% + VAT will offer the opportunity to buyers, trade or private, to buy rare casks.

ABOUT CASK TRADE:

Founded in 2018 by Simon Aron in partnership with several of the world’s foremost whisky masters, including Keeper of the Quaich Sir Colin Hampden-White, Cask Trade buys and sells exceptional cask whiskies. The company is unique because it only sells casks it owns outright, and it only sells whole casks: it is not a whisky cask broker and it does not offer fractional sales.

A passionate whisky collector for more than 20 years, Simon Aron suffered many false promises from whisky investment companies and this drove his ambition to create a real and trustworthy market place for whisky collectors and investors, and bottlers:

The company’s casks are held in the best HMRC bonded warehouses, regularly visited and approved by Cask Trade whisky masters. All stock holdings have a complete paper trail.

Delivery orders from supplier to Cask Trade

Invoices for transfer of ownership, storage insurance, re-gauging, sampling or movement

HMRC-issued WOWGR (warehouse keepers, warehouse premises, owner of goods and registered consigners): a fully regulated and closely monitored license requiring due diligence on suppliers as well as customers.

HMRC-issued AWRS Alcohol Wholesaler Registration Scheme: Licenced to wholesale, bottle and retail.

Included in its extensive list of customer services, Cask Trade’s rigorous processes means that the company will guarantee to buy back from its clients the casks they buy from and have had managed by Cask Trade. It also offers…

Regular sampling and re-gauging of casks

Re-racking (sherry wine, port etc)

Estimates of bottles and strength in cask (effects of angels’ share 0ver years of maturations)

Costings for bottling, labelling and shipping (duty & tax)

Regularly updated whisky investment guide which includes statistics from two authoritative third parties (independent of Cask Trade)

Cask Trade will arrange for clients to receive samples of their whiskies and visit their barrels(s), upon request – wherever possible.

Cask Trade started the UK’s first live auction website dedicated to exceptional whisky casks: auctionyourcask.com.

Hosted four times a year and helping private owners/investors sell their cask to independent bottlers and other investors all around the world. All casks will be re-gauged ready for auction and a full 70cl sample will be drawn so that bidders have the opportunity to try the whisky before they buy. – Wherever possible. We validate all the sellers and confirm proof of ownership and the history of the cask enabling bidders to safely buy. With complete transparency and no sellers’ fee we can offer you the actual hammer price. Our low buyers’ fee of 15% will offer the opportunity to buyers, trade or private, to buy rare casks.