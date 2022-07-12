Badachro Distillery bringt zwei neue Abfüllungen auf den Markt

Die kleine Badachro Distillery im Nordwesten der schottischen Highlands hat zwar noch keinen eigenen Whisky, legt aber mit der Bad na h-Achlaise – Serie Whiskys auf, die die Wartezeit bis dahin überbrücken und bereits einen Ausblick auf den Stil des Whiskys geben sollen.

In der nächsten Zeit dürfen wir Ihnen Neuigkeiten zur Verfügbarkeit der Abfüllungen in Deutschland bringen, derweilen einmal die Ankündigung der beiden neuen Bottlings (vom ersten berichteten wir im April hier), von denen das fassstarke nur im Distillery Shop erhältlich ist:

Two New Rare Single Malt Expressions from Badachro Distillery

Badachro Distillery has introduced two new limited edition whiskies to its Bad na h-Achlaise range of single malt whiskies.

Bad na h-Achlaise Ruby Port Finish Cask Strength is limited to just 30 bottles, making it a true collector’s item. The intensely flavoured 57.9% spirit is bottled from individually nosed and selected Ruby Port casks, blending the purity of an unpeated Highland whisky with the depth and sweetness of fruity, first-fill ex-ruby port casks.

Joining it is the Bad na h-Achlaise Madeira Cask expression. 1,900 bottles are available of the latest in the Highland distillery’s experimental cask series, which combines Highland whisky with the complexity and sweetness of fruity, first-fill, individually nosed and selected madeira casks.

Managing director Gordon Quinn said:

“We’re immensely proud of our Bad na h-Achlaise whiskies, and are excited for single malt fans to raise a dram to these two new expressions. “The Madeira Cask expression is a light and drinkable dram packed with flavours of red cherries, a hint of bitter chocolate and strawberry sherbets – while the Ruby Port Finish Cask Strength malt intensifies the popular fruity flavours of the regular strength variety. “Experimenting with different casks allows us to highlight and amplify different flavours in our whisky, meaning each has its own, truly unique flavour profile.”

Bad na h-Achlaise Ruby Port Finish Cask Strength is available only from www.badachrodistillery.com and the distillery shop in Badachro. 57.9% ABV, 70cl, £145.00 – limited to just 30 bottles.

Bad na h-Achlaise Madeira Cask is available from www.badachrodistillery.com and selected stockists. 46% ABV, 70cl, £56.95 – limited to 1,900 bottles.

About Badachro Distillery

Badachro Distillery in the western Scottish Highlands is home to a range of uniquely handcrafted whiskies, gins and vodkas that have gained a reputation for bold, complex flavours that leave you coming back for more. It is known primarily for its Badachro Gin, Dancing Puffing Vodka and Bad na h-Achlaise single malt scotch whisky – as well as a variety of other stellar craft spirits.

The distillery is a true family venture – founded by Gordon and Vanessa Quinn who met at the Badachro Inn and married just 12 weeks later. After travelling the world together, the pair returned to Badachro to follow their dream of setting up a distillery.