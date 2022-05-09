Benriach veröffentlicht Benriach Malting Season Second Edition – mit Video

Die zweite Ausgabe des Benriach Malting Season wurde heute von der Destillerie angekündigt. In ihm findet sich ausschließlich Gerstenmalz, das am destillerie-eigenen Malting Floor produziert wurde. Dafür wurde Concerto Barley verwendet.

Die mit 48,9% abgefüllte Second Edition ist ab sofort im Besucherzentrum der Brennerei erhältlich, ab Juni kommt sie dann international in den Handel. In UK verlangt man für den Benriach Malting Season Second Edition 99 Pfund.

Wir haben hier für Sie alle weiterführenden Infos zum neuen Whisky, samt Video:

CENTURY OLD TRADITION CONTINUES WITH BENRIACH MALTING SEASON

Creative Speyside Distillery, Benriach, has launched Malting Season Second Edition, the next expression in their annual release produced entirely using malted barley from the Speyside Distillery’s historic floor maltings. Benriach is one of only seven distilleries in Scotland that continues to practise this centuries-old tradition.

Launched in 2021, Benriach Malting Season was the first expression in a century to be produced entirely from this highly skilled process requiring the delicate and skilled hand of Benriach’s team of dedicated craftspeople.

The Second Edition of Malting Season is crafted from concerto barley, chosen by Master Blender Rachel Barrie for its wholesome cereal flavour. The floor malted spirit has then been slowly matured in first fill bourbon casks in Benriach’s earthen floored dunnage warehouses, giving a beautiful barley gold colour to the expression.

The whisky has a rich aroma of malt sweetness with barley sugar and mandarin enrobed in creamy white chocolate with smooth flavours of honeycomb infused with citrus, orchard apple and an enveloping fruit, malt and vanilla cream finish.

Stewart Buchanan, Global Brand Ambassador at Benriach, commented:

“Passed from maltster to maltster throughout the generations, the highly skilled process of floor malting keeps a traditional part of the whisky making process alive, paying homage to Benriach’s creative whisky making heritage. “Each new edition of Malting Season will use carefully selected types of barley and bottling strength, making each annual edition one of a kind in their own right.”

This second edition of the small batch release has a bottling strength of 48.9% ABV and is comprised of 30 first fill bourbon barrels, all distilled on 20th November 2013. Benriach Malting Season Second Edition is now available exclusively at Benriach Visitor Centre before going on general release across global markets in June 2022.