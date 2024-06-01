Benromach veröffentlicht Benromach Contrasts Virgin Oak 10yo

Mit dem neuen Benromach Contrasts Virgin Oak 10yo präsentiert die Speyside-Brennerei im Besitz von Gordon & MacPhail ihre neueste Abfüllung aus der Contrasts-Serie, die den leicht rauchigen Spirit der Destillerie immer mit einem besonderen Kniff seitens der Fassauswahl (z.B. Contrasts Double Matured Bordeaux Wine Cask) oder der Destillationstechnik (z.B. Contrasts Triple Distilled) verbindet .

Der neue Contrasts Virgin Oak lagerte in Fässern, die in der Speyside hergestellt wurden und danach eine leichte Auskohlung erfuhren. in UK kostet der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt Whisky 60 Pfund, er wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein.

Die Brennerei Benromach stellt Ihnen hier ihre neue Abfüllung im Detail vor:

BENROMACH DISTILLERY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION WHISKY MATURED IN AMERICAN VIRGIN OAK CASKS

Benromach Distillery in Speyside has launched the latest addition to its Contrasts range – a 10-year-old limited-edition single malt whisky matured in the finest Virgin American Oak casks.

The Contrasts range features whiskies designed as a twist on the delicately smoky profile of brand’s core range, with other releases including Contrasts Triple Distilled and Contrasts Double Matured Bordeaux Wine Cask.

The unseasoned casks featured in this release were handmade by expert coopers in Speyside, then gently charred before being filled with Benromach’s signature subtly smoky spirit. The result is a fragrant whisky with dried banana aromas and lemon and fudge on the nose. Bursting with Seville orange zest combined with butterscotch and smooth smoke on the palate, it finishes with long-lasting citrus.

With an ABV strength of 46%, this whisky is currently available for purchase via independent whisky specialists at a recommended retail price of £60.

Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach, said:

“Every drop of this single malt whisky is made by hand using the sharpened senses of our distillers who put their heart and soul into creating our whisky. Having matured for ten years in Virgin American Oak casks, the result is liquid that is packed with fruity aromas from the offset, followed by zesty citrus and sweet butterscotch flavours. It’s a cracking dram. “With a limited number of bottles available for purchase, this is the perfect dram for whisky enthusiasts looking to explore something a bit different.”

For more information on Benromach Distillery or Benromach Contrasts Virgin Oak, please visit: www.benromach.com