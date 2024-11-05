Benromach x Reworked 348 Distillers Jacket, eine Arbeitsjacke im Stil der vergangenen Jahrhunderte

Benromach blended die Welten der Mode und des Whiskys miteinander, und präsentiert in einer Kooperartion mit Reworked 348 mit Sitz in Derby, England, die Benromach x Reworked 348 Distillers Jacket.

Die Arbeitsjacke ist angelehnt und inspiert von der Arbeitskleidung, die in den vergangenen Jahrhunderten in den Destillerien getragen wurde. Reworked 348 verarbeitet hierfür tendenziell recycelte Materialien. Für jede Benromach-Jacke wird ursprünglich in den 1990er Jahren hergestellte Arbeitskleidung zerlegt und diese Jacke dann rekonstruiert. Die Destillerie-Overalljacke besteht aus 100 % Baumwolle und hat ein Fischgrätenmuster in Schwarz mit Akzenten in Benromach-Rot.

Benromach x Reworked 348 Distillers Jacket (158,95 €) wird auf Bestellung über die Reworked-Website [reworked348.com] handgefertigt, eine kleine Anzahl Jacken ist im Besucherzentrum der Brennerei in Forres, Speyside, erhältlich.

Mehr Details und viele Bilder folgen in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

LATEST COLLABORATION FROM BENROMACH CREATES MODERN TAKE ON DISTILLERY WORKWEAR

–Reworked 348 design distiller’s jacket using handmade techniques —

Benromach has blended the worlds of fashion and whisky to reimagine the workwear jacket traditionally worn by distillery workers over past centuries. And those who love the design – not to mention the award-winning single malt – can secure a limited-edition garment for themselves.

Created in partnership with Reworked 348, based the Derby, England, the design of the new ‘coverall’ jacket was directly influenced by the distillery team at Benromach. Their brief was brought to life by Reworked 348’s head designer Sally Harnden. Handmade techniques, handed down through the generations, were then used to create the finished garments, mirroring Benromach’s ethos to making their award-winning single malt whisky.

Credit Elise@reworked348

Similar coverall, or ‘chore’, jackets have been worn by distillery workers for centuries. But similar styles have recently seen a comeback in men’s contemporary workwear and utility trends, with people appreciating the workmanship and quality delivered by handmade products. As the name suggests, Reworked 348 tend to use recycled materials, with each Benromach jacket individually deconstructed and reconstructed from workwear originally made in the 1990s.

Credit Elise@reworked348

Created using traditional workwear construction, the distiller’s coverall jacket – made from 100% cotton herringbone in black with accents of Benromach red – provides essential durability and breathability for a working environment that can get hot. With functionality at the forefront of the brief, the jacket is equipped with two diagonal pockets for quick access and an inner pocket ideal for tools.

Credit Elise@reworked348

Safety features, such as cuffs that can be both buttoned and rolled up, as well as cleverly concealed front buttons have been thoughtfully integrated into the design. In an authentic black, the jackets provide practicality with a smart and stylish twist.

Murdo Mackenzie, Production Manager at Benromach, said:

“Reworked 348’s approach aligns perfectly with ours in terms of using traditional handmade skills to create something special. It was great for them to come up and see us at work in Speyside, and then for me to visit their studio to create a product of great quality and character – just like our whisky.”

Sally Harnden, from Reworked 348, added:

“Our goal is to bring products to life in authentic ways, with great attention to detail. So, when Benromach approached us, there was an immediate, natural fit. We are very proud of the end result and will be sitting down for a well-earned dram when the design is revealed to the world and people have the opportunity to buy one for themselves.”

The Benromach Distiller’s Coverall Jacket (£130) is handmade to order from the Reworked website [reworked348.com], with a small number of jackets available at the distillery visitor centre, in Forres, Speyside.

For more information on Benromach Distillery, please visit: www.benromach.com/reworked-348