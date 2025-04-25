Besucherzentrum der indischen Paul John Distillery wird ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’ beim Icons of Whisky Award 2025

Die im indischen Goa gelegene Paul John Distillery hat für ihr Besucherzentrum den Visitor Attraction of the Year – Award als weltbeste Einrichtung ihrer Art durch die World Whiskies Awards 2025 verliehen bekommen und freut sich darüber in nachfolgender Aussendung.

Und weil es nicht ganz so einfach ist, nach Goa zu kommen, können Sie einen Besuch mit uns gemeinsam unternehmen – hier finden Sie den Bericht von unserer Reise im Jahr 2019 (Teil 1 und Teil 2) mit vielen Fotos und Videos)

PAUL JOHN VISITOR CENTRE WINS GLOBAL ‘VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR’ AT ICONS OF WHISKY 2025

India’s first dedicated single malt whisky experience secures top global honours at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2025.

Goa, India (April 2025): Paul John Visitor Centre, India’s first single malt whisky experience, has been named the Global Winner – Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Icons of Whisky 2025, of the World Whiskies Awards 2025. This recognition places Paul John Visitor Centre with the world’s top whisky destinations, celebrating its outstanding contribution to whisky tourism and education.

Proudly celebrating its top accolades at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards and 2025 Icons of Whisky Awards, the Paul John Visitor Centre has once again reinforced India’s position on the global whisky map. The awards, presented on 27th March, recognise the world’s finest whisky brands, experiences, and innovations created for both consumers and the global drinks trade.

“This award is a proud moment not just for Paul John Whisky, but for India’s growing whisky community,” said Paul P. John, Chairman Paul John Whisky. “The Paul John Visitor Centre was envisioned as a space where whisky lovers could experience the journey behind our single malts. To be recognised on such a prestigious international platform is a testament to the passion, craftsmanship, and dedication that define Paul John Whisky. It is a great honour bestowed and a point of pride for us at Paul John Whisky—and for Indian whisky at large—to have been instated into this auspicious list.”

A WORLD-CLASS WHISKY EXPERIENCE IN INDIA

Located in Goa, the Paul John Visitor Centre offers an immersive whisky experience unlike any other in India. From guided tours that showcase the art of whisky-making to exclusive tastings of award-winning Paul John single malts, the centre provides an unparalleled insight into the world of Paul John Whisky, one of Asia’s most celebrated single malt brands. Since its inception, it has welcomed whisky aficionados from across the globe, offering a unique blend of tradition, innovation, and hospitality.

ABOUT THE ICONS OF WHISKY & WORLD WHISKIES AWARDS

The Icons of Whisky, of the World Whiskies Awards, founded in 2007, celebrates excellence in the global whisky industry by recognising outstanding brands, individuals, and experiences, selecting and celebrating the finest whiskies and whisky experiences across the world. These awards serve as a benchmark for quality and craftsmanship. Judged by an expert panel of master distillers, whisky connoisseurs, and industry specialists, winning a World Whiskies Award is a mark of global distinction.

The Paul John Visitor Centre’s victory reaffirms India’s growing presence in the world of premium single malts, demonstrating the country’s ability to craft world-class whisky experiences.

For more information about the Paul John Visitor Centre and its award-winning experiences, visit www.pauljohnwhisky.com.

About Paul John Whisky

Paul John Whisky, the internationally acclaimed Indian single malt from John Distilleries, is known for its exceptional craftsmanship, tropical maturation, and bold flavour profiles. Produced in Goa, Paul John’s range of single malts has earned global recognition at leading whisky competitions with over 320 prestigious awards, establishing it as one of Asia’s most awarded single malt whisky brands.