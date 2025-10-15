Paul John Whisky mit hohen Auszeichnungen beim Soho India Wine & Spirits Awards 2025

Bei den Soho India Wine & Spirits Awards 2025 konnte Paul John Whisky für seine Spirituosen Top-Anerkennungen erringen. Die beiden Whiskys der Destillerie in Goa, Paul John Pedro Ximénez und Paul John Oloroso, wurden zu Best in Show gekürt und waren die Gewinner in ihren Kategorien.

Hier die Pressemitteilung, die uns dazu aus Indien zugesendet wurde:

PAUL JOHN WHISKY WINS TOP HONOURS AT THE SOHO INDIA WINE & SPIRITS AWARDS 2025

Goa, India (October 2025): John Distilleries, the creators of the globally acclaimed Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky and Malhar India Craft Gin, are delighted to announce yet another stellar performance at the Soho India Wine & Spirits Awards 2025, organised by India’s first and only Master of Wine, Sonal Holland. Among more than 400 brands that participated across categories, Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky and Malhar India Craft Gin emerged as category leaders, securing top medals and Best in Show titles.

Paul John Pedro Ximénez – Best Indian Single Malt Whisky & Best in Show

The Paul John Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry cask-finished expression was crowned Best Indian Single Malt Whisky and also won the prestigious Best in Show title. A part of Paul John’s celebrated Select Cask range, PX is matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, lending it rich layers of dark chocolate, fig, and raisin. Its velvety palate and long, honeyed finish highlight the brand’s signature tropical maturation and exceptional craftsmanship.

Paul John Oloroso – Gold Medal, Indian Single Malt Whisky

Another jewel in the Paul John portfolio, the Paul John Oloroso received a Gold Medal in the Indian Single Malt Whisky category. Matured in handpicked Oloroso sherry casks, this exquisite single malt is known for its nutty, rich and subtly smoky profile. With hints of dry fruit, warm spice, and delicate oak, Oloroso exemplifies the brand’s dedication to excellence in every pour.

Celebrating Indian Excellence in Fine Spirits

This recognition marks another proud milestone for John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., reaffirming the brand’s leadership in premium Indian spirits. With each accolade, Paul John Whisky and Malhar Gin continue to place Indian craftsmanship on the global map, proving that world-class spirits are born in India’s sunny shores of Goa.

About Paul John Indian Single Malts:

Paul John Single Malts are distilled in the warm tropical climes of Goa, matured in ex-bourbon casks and have no additives. Created from Indian 6-row barley harvested from across the vast lands of Rajasthan and Haryana to the foothills of the Himalayas, Paul John Whisky was launched in 2012, is currently available in 49 Countries and has won over 350+ acclaimed international awards to date.

Paul John Whisky presents a diverse collection of award-winning single malts designed to cater to every palate from the core expressions, Paul John BRILLIANCE and Paul John BOLD to the Select Cask series including the sherry cask finished malts – Paul John Oloroso and Paul John Pedro Ximénez, and the all-time favourites Classic and Peated. The Zodiac series is globally renowned as Asia’s Best Whisky and World’s Finest Whisky award winners – Kanya by Paul John and Mithuna by Paul John.

About John Distilleries:

Established in 1996, under the guidance of Mr. Paul P John, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company in less than a decade, not just in India but across the globe. Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder in John Distilleries. John Distilleries has a strong portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including whiskies, brandy, and wines. The flagship brand of the company is Original Choice, one of the top-selling brands in India’s popular whisky segment and one of the top 10 selling whiskies in the world.

For more information, visit www.pauljohnwhisky.com