Paul John erhält höchste Auszeichungen bei den SIP AWARDS in den USA

Hüchste Uaszeichungen für den Paul John bei den SIP Awards 2025 in Kalifornien. Insgesamt drei Medailien plus einem Award gewann der Indian Single Malt aus Goa!

Welcher Whisky welchen Preis erhielt, und welchen Award Paul John gewann, erfahren Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

PAUL JOHN WHISKY BAGS TOP HONOURS AT SIP AWARDS, USA – 3 MEDALS AND AN INNOVATION WIN

The award-winning Paul John Indian Single Malt continues its international winning streak with a triple medal triumph at the 2025 SIP Awards in California, including the coveted Best of Class Platinum medal.

Goa, India (July 2025): John Distilleries, the creators of Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky, are proud to announce their latest accolades at the globally recognized SIP Awards, USA — the only international spirits competition judged entirely by consumers. Paul John was awarded three prestigious medals, including Best of Class Platinum, two Golds, and an Innovation Award — placing it once again among the finest whiskies in the world.

Paul John Select Cask Series Takes Centre Stage

The celebrated Paul John Classic Select Cask received the highest possible honor — Best of Class Platinum — awarded only to spirits that score in the absolute top tier of their respective categories. This recognition from a discerning consumer judging panel highlights the exceptional character and craftsmanship behind this expression.

In addition:

● Paul John Peated Select Cask was awarded a Gold Medal, applauded for its bold and balanced smokiness.

● Paul John Pedro Ximénez (PX) not only won a Gold Medal for its rich sherry-cask influence but was also awarded the Innovation Award, applauding its unique profile and groundbreaking finish.

Celebrating Indian Excellence on the Global Stage

Paul John was one of several Indian brands honored at the SIP Awards this year, marking a proud moment for the Indian whisky industry.

Producer Expression Award(s) John Distilleries Paul John Classic Select Cask Best of Class Platinum John Distilleries Paul John Peated Select Cask Gold Medal John Distilleries Paul John PX Gold Medal, Innovation Award

About the Awards

● Best of Class Platinum: Reserved for the top-scoring spirits in their category, this is the SIP Awards’ most exclusive honor.

● Gold Medal: Celebrates exceptional performance in a double-blind tasting judged by consumers.

● Innovation Award: Recognizes spirits with unique flavor profiles or design elements that redefine the category.

● Consumer Choice Award: Granted to brands that win multiple years in a row — a symbol of trust and loyalty.

About Paul John Indian Single Malts

Paul John Single Malts are distilled in the warm tropical climes of Goa, matured in ex-bourbon casks and have no additives. Created from Indian 6-row barley harvested from across the vast lands of Rajasthan and Haryana to the foothills of the Himalayas, Paul John Whisky was launched in 2012, is currently available in 49 Countries and has won over 350+ acclaimed international awards to date.

Paul John Whisky presents a diverse collection of award-winning single malts designed to cater to every palate from the core expressions, Paul John BRILLIANCE and Paul John BOLD to the Select Cask series including the sherry cask finished malts – Paul John Oloroso and Paul John Pedro Ximénez, and the all-time favorites Classic and Peated. The Zodiac series is globally renowned as Asia’s Best Whisky and World’s Finest Whisky award winners – Kanya by Paul John and Mithuna by Paul John.

About John Distilleries

Established in 1996, under the guidance of Mr. Paul P John, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company in less than a decade, not just in India but across the globe. Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder in John Distilleries. John Distilleries has a strong portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including whiskies, brandy, and wines. The flagship brand of the company is Original Choice, one of the top-selling brands in India’s popular whisky segment and one of the top 10 selling whiskies in the world.

For more information, visit pauljohnwhisky.com.