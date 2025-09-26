Für Flugreisende nach Bengaluru: Paul John veröffentlicht Bengaluru Habba Single Cask

Sollten Sie in nächster Zeit nach Südindien reisen und dabei den Flughafen Bengaluru benutzen, dann könnten Sie dort eine besondere Abfüllung von Paul John Whisky finden: Der Paul John Bengaluru Habba Single Cask ist ein auf 192 Flaschen limitierte und mit 56,4% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllter Whisky aus dem Einzelfass, der für die Festivitäten der Stadt kreiert wurde. Umgerechnet kostet er 127 Euro, in der Landeswährung 13.150 Rupien.

PAUL JOHN WHISKY, IN COLLABORATION WITH AVOLTA DUTY FREE AT BENGALURU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION SINGLE MALT

Celebrating the spirit of India with a Bengaluru Duty Free exclusive release from the award- winning Paul John Single Malt

Bangalore, India (September 2025): Paul John Whisky, the globally celebrated Indian single malt whisky, in partnership with Avolta Duty Free at Bengaluru International Airport, launches its second Limited Edition Bengaluru Duty Free Exclusive – The Bengaluru Habba. This exclusive bottling with just 192 bottles will be available only at the Kempegowda International Airport’s Duty Free from 19th September 2025 and is priced at ₹13,150. A collectible rarity, the whisky’s rich vibrant flavour profile and thoughtful packaging design captures the spirit of Bengaluru’s festivities, giving travellers and collectors a rare opportunity to experience the unique tropical character that defines Paul John’s legacy, while taking home the joyous celebrations of the city’s popular festivals.

Meticulously crafted in Goa, the Bengaluru Habba is a Master Distiller’s Special Selection, and is non chill-filtered, bottled at a robust 56.4% ABV and drawn from a single cask, with no additives and retaining its natural colour.

TASTING NOTES

Colour: Deep amber with glimmers of old oak.

Nose: A delightful burst of ripe tropical fruits laced with hints of cocoa and soft berry notes.

Palate: Bright layers of baked citrus and toasted caramel unfold gracefully, balanced with a gentle wisp of peat smoke.

: Bright layers of baked citrus and toasted caramel unfold gracefully, balanced with a gentle wisp of peat smoke. Finish: Long, silky, and honeyed with an elegant touch of oak that lingers beautifully.

HERITAGE MEETS MODERN EXCELLENCE

Since its inception, Paul John Single Malt Whisky has embodied India’s rich whisky-making tradition with contemporary innovation. This latest release, exclusive for Bengaluru Duty Free, continues that journey, offering global travellers a taste of premium Indian whisky craftsmanship and artistry, while reinforcing Paul John’s reputation as a leader in the world of award-winning single malts.

About Paul John Indian Single Malts:

Paul John Single Malts are distilled in the warm tropical climes of Goa, matured in ex-bourbon casks and have no additives. Created from Indian 6-row barley harvested from across the vast lands of Rajasthan and Haryana to the foothills of the Himalayas, Paul John Whisky was launched in 2012, is currently available in 45+ Countries and has won over 370+ acclaimed international awards to date.

Paul John Whisky presents a diverse collection of award-winning single malts designed to cater to every palate from the core expressions, Paul John BRILLIANCE and Paul John BOLD to the Select Cask series including the sherry cask finished malts – Paul John Oloroso and Paul John Pedro Ximénez, and the alltime favorites Classic and Peated. The Zodiac series is globally renowned as World’s Finest Whisky and Asia’s Best Whisky award winners – Kanya by Paul John and Mithuna by Paul John.

About John Distilleries:

Established in 1996, under the guidance of Mr. Paul P John, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company in less than a decade, not just in India but across the globe. Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder in John Distilleries. John Distilleries has a strong portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including whiskies, brandy, and wines. The flagship brand of the company is Original Choice, one of the top-selling brands in India’s popular whisky segment and one of the top 10 selling whiskies in the world.

For more information, visit pauljohnwhisky.com.