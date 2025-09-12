Paul John Whisky gewinnt 3x Master und 2x Gold bei den World Whisky Masters 2025

Im jährlich stattfindenden World Whisky Masters Wettbewerb, veranstaltet von The Spirits Business in UK, hat sich die indische Paul John Distillery jede Menge Auszeichnungen sichern können. Mit mittlerweile mehr als 350 Auszeichnungen, so die Destillerie, festigt man seinen Platz unter den weltweit anerkannten indischen Single Malt Brennereien.

Nachstehend finden Sie den Bericht darüber, den man uns für Sie zugesendet hat:

PAUL JOHN WHISKY SHINES AT WORLD WHISKY MASTERS 2025

3 MASTERS & 2 GOLDS FOR THE AWARD-WINNING INDIAN SINGLE MALT

Goa, India (September 2025): John Distilleries, the makers of the renowned Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky, proudly announce an outstanding achievement at The Spirits Business World Whisky Masters 2025, UK. Competing with some of the world’s most prestigious whisky brands, Paul John secured 3 Master medals and 2 Golds, reaffirming its position as a leader in the premium Indian whisky segment.

Paul John Leads Indian Single Malts on the Global Stage

In a highly competitive field, Paul John earned more Master medals than any other Indian brand, cementing its reputation as a benchmark for Indian single malts in international whisky competitions.

Award-Winning Paul John Whisky Expressions:

Paul John PX – Master

Paul John Peated Select Cask – Master

Paul John Port – Master

Paul John Madeira – Gold

Paul John Oloroso – Gold

Recognition in Global Whisky Competitions

This latest success adds to Paul John’s portfolio of international accolades, including previous wins at the 2025 SIP Awards, where Paul John Classic Select Cask received the Best of Class Platinum, alongside two Gold medals and an Innovation Award for Pedro Ximénez.

These awards underscore John Distilleries’ commitment to producing world-class, premium Indian single malt whisky.

Innovative Craftsmanship and Premium Quality

Paul John continues to expand its portfolio with innovative expressions like Paul John Madeira and Paul John Port, crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Each expression showcases the artistry and quality that define Indian single malt whisky.

Global Acclaim from the UK

The World Whisky Masters, hosted by The Spirits Business in the UK, is recognized as one of the most prestigious competitions in the spirits industry. Judged by experts including Ruchira Neotia, Paul John Whisky’s accolades highlight its growing international recognition and position as a globally acclaimed Indian whisky brand with over 350+ international awards to date.

About Paul John Indian Single Malts

Paul John Single Malts are distilled in the warm tropical climes of Goa, matured in ex-bourbon casks and have no additives. Created from Indian 6-row barley harvested from across the vast lands of Rajasthan and Haryana to the foothills of the Himalayas, Paul John Whisky was launched in 2012, is currently available in 49 Countries and has won over 350+ acclaimed international awards to date.

Paul John Whisky presents a diverse collection of award-winning single malts designed to cater to every palate from the core expressions, Paul John BRILLIANCE and Paul John BOLD to the Select Cask series including the sherry cask finished malts – Paul John Oloroso and Paul John Pedro Ximénez, and the alltime favorites Classic and Peated. The Zodiac series is globally renowned as Asia’s Best Whisky and World’s Finest Whisky award winners – Kanya by Paul John and Mithuna by Paul John.

About John Distilleries

Established in 1996, under the guidance of Mr. Paul P John, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company in less than a decade, not just in India but across the globe. Sazerac Company, the largest family owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder in John Distilleries. John Distilleries has a strong portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including whiskies, brandy, and wines. The flagship brand of the company is Original Choice, one of the top-selling brands in India’s popular whisky segment and one of the top 10 selling whiskies in the world.

For more information, visit pauljohnwhisky.com.