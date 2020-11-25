Bimber Distillery mit zwei Neuheiten: Oloroso Cask Small Batch 003, Ex-Bourbon Cask Small Batch 002

Nach der Veröffentlichung des Oloroso Cask Batch #2 im September (wir berichteten), gibt es ab heute im Webshop der Bimber Distillery zwei neue Abfüllungen zu kaufen (zum Zeitpunkt, da wir diesen Artikel schreiben, sind beide aber noch unter „coming soon“ gelistet – bei Interesse einfach mal hin und wieder hier nachsehen).

Hier einmal die Infos der Destillerie zu den beiden Abfüllungen:

Bimber Ex-Bourbon Oak Casks Small Batch 002

A vatting of American Oak ex-bourbon casks

Nose: Bright and elegant fruits – ripe apples together with apricots and peach melba. Split vanilla pod and sponge fingers are joined by coconut shavings and freshly toasted bread

Taste: Fruit-forward and with a delightfully syrupy body. Apricot halves and fresh peaches are perfectly balanced against vanilla-imbued crème patisserie and elegant peppery spiciness.

Finish: Lingering stone fruit sweetness and enduring spice

2,950 bottles

70cl

52.2% ABV

RRP £65

Release date: Wednesday 25th November 2020

Bimber Oloroso Oak Casks Small Batch 003

Matured in 1st fill ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in casks which previously held Spanish Oloroso sherry.

Nose: Cinnamon rolls, freshly baked waffles and sweet buns sit with fresh and dried red berries whilst stem ginger is tempered by vanilla cream and lemon posset

Taste: Elegantly textured and with plentiful rich sherried notes – bright red berries, chopped bananas and chocolate-dipped walnuts. Golden syrup and pineapple chunks join cinnamon dusting and scorched orange peels

Finish: Sustained refined spicing alongside receding sweet sherry

980 bottles

70cl

51.4% ABV

RRP £75

Release date: Wednesday 25th November 2020