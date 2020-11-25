Mittwoch, 25. November 2020, 11:21:31
Suche auf Seite
RegionenEnglandNeue WhiskysVerkostungsnotiz

Bimber Distillery mit zwei Neuheiten: Oloroso Cask Small Batch 003, Ex-Bourbon Cask Small Batch 002

Beide Whiskys sollen ab heute im Webshop der englischen Brennerei verfügbar sein - mit Link im Artikel

Beam 2020 Bowmore

Nach der Veröffentlichung des Oloroso Cask Batch #2 im September (wir berichteten), gibt es ab heute im Webshop der Bimber Distillery zwei neue Abfüllungen zu kaufen (zum Zeitpunkt, da wir diesen Artikel schreiben, sind beide aber noch unter „coming soon“ gelistet – bei Interesse einfach mal hin und wieder hier nachsehen).

Hier einmal die Infos der Destillerie zu den beiden Abfüllungen:

Bimber Ex-Bourbon Oak Casks Small Batch 002 

A vatting of American Oak ex-bourbon casks 

Nose: Bright and elegant fruits – ripe apples together with apricots and peach melba. Split vanilla pod and sponge fingers are joined by coconut shavings and freshly toasted bread

Taste: Fruit-forward and with a delightfully syrupy body. Apricot halves and fresh peaches are perfectly balanced against vanilla-imbued crème patisserie and elegant peppery spiciness.

Finish: Lingering stone fruit sweetness and enduring spice  

2,950 bottles

70cl

52.2% ABV

RRP £65

Release date: Wednesday 25th November 2020

Bimber Oloroso Oak Casks Small Batch 003

Matured in 1st fill ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in casks which previously held Spanish Oloroso sherry.  

Nose: Cinnamon rolls, freshly baked waffles and sweet buns sit with fresh and dried red berries whilst stem ginger is tempered by vanilla cream and lemon posset

Taste: Elegantly textured and with plentiful rich sherried notes – bright red berries, chopped bananas and chocolate-dipped walnuts. Golden syrup and pineapple chunks join cinnamon dusting and scorched orange peels

Finish: Sustained refined spicing alongside receding sweet sherry   

980 bottles

70cl

51.4% ABV

RRP £75

Release date: Wednesday 25th November 2020 

Whiskyexperts Twitter
Vorheriger ArtikelGortinore Distillery in Waterford erhält Baugenehmigung
Nächster ArtikelSerge verkostet: Glen Keith im Neunerpack

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

England

Bimber bringt UK-exklusive Small Batch Oloroso Cask Finish Abfüllung

Der auf 920 Flaschen limitierte Whisky wird im September im britischen Fach- und Versandhandel erscheinen
Weiterlesen
England

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Whisky aus England (Cotswolds, Bimber)

Mit einer Galerie mit Aufnahmen aus der Cotswolds Distillery
Weiterlesen
England

Neu: Bimber González Byass Oloroso Sherry Finish

In Zusammenarbeit mit Selfridges und nur dort exklusiv erhältlich
Weiterlesen
England

Neu: Bimber Ex-Bourbon Oak Casks Small Batch

Zusätzlich erscheinen noch sechs Single Cask Releases
Weiterlesen
England

Bimber Distillery eröffnet „Bimber Klub“

Die lebenslange Mitgliedschaft bietet einige Vorteile und Goodies
Weiterlesen
England

Bimber Distillery in London veröffentlicht drei Distillery Only Bottlings und New Make

Man muss schon bei der Brennerei vorbeischauen, um die vier Abfüllungen zu bekommen...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button
Whiskyhaus Button
Kaspar Button
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Kavalan bringt vier neue Whiskys in der „Kavalan Artist Series“

Neue Whiskys
Eine Kollaboration mit dem Maler Paul Chiang
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Glen Keith im Neunerpack

Speyside
Die Abfüllungen aus der Speyside-Brennerei von Pernod Ricard können durch die Bank punkten...
Weiterlesen

Bimber Distillery mit zwei Neuheiten: Oloroso Cask Small Batch 003, Ex-Bourbon Cask Small Batch 002

England
Beide Whiskys sollen ab heute im Webshop der englischen Brennerei verfügbar sein - mit Link im Artikel
Weiterlesen

Gortinore Distillery in Waterford erhält Baugenehmigung

Hintergrund
Das Unternehmen hat bislang den Natterjack-Whiskey produziert - nun dürfen sie eine eigene Distillery um 8 Millionen Euro bauen
Weiterlesen

Neu: Glen Scotia 30yo

Campbeltown
In UK kostet der neue Glen Scotia umgerechnet 950 Euro - nur 500 Flaschen davon wurden abgefüllt
Weiterlesen

Schon bald: Ardbeg 25yo

Islay
Der Whisky wird rund um den Jahreswechsel erscheinen - Preis wurde noch keiner genannt
Weiterlesen

PR: Glenfiddich startet neue Werbekampagne mit Schauspielerin Michelle Dockery

Hintergrund
Der Star aus Downtown Abbey wirbt nun für Glenfiddich
Weiterlesen

PR: Neues von Kirsch Import – Gordon & MacPhail, Signatory, Elements of Islay

Highlands
Elf Neuheiten aus Schottland - schon bald bei Ihrem Händler
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskystube

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Schon bald: Ardbeg 25yo

Islay
Der Whisky wird rund um den Jahreswechsel erscheinen - Preis wurde noch keiner genannt
Weiterlesen

PR: Neues von Kirsch Import – Gordon & MacPhail, Signatory, Elements of Islay

Highlands
Elf Neuheiten aus Schottland - schon bald bei Ihrem Händler
Weiterlesen

Gewinnen Sie jetzt mit Whiskyexperts Whisky, Jahresmitgliedschaft und Tastings der Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS)!

Exclusiv
Und alle unsere Leser können jetzt zum vergünstigten Sonderpreis SMWS-Mitglied werden - Details im Gewinnspiel
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X