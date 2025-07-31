Bimber Distillery bringt sechs neue „Shoulder of Giants“-Bottlings – drei davon exklusiv für Deutschland

Auch bei der neuesten Serie „Shoulder of Giants“ hat die Londoner Bimber Distillery wieder drei exklusive Abfüllungen für Deutschland vorgesehen, die schon in Kürze über Kirsch Import in den heimischen Handel kommen werden. Die Serie würdigt Erfinder und Künstler, diesmal Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Leonardo da Vinci für UK und für Deutschland drei Männer, die mit der Entwicklung des Automobils verbunden sind: Karl Benz, Rudolf Diesel und Nicolaus Otto.

Wenn diese drei Abfüllungen nach Deutschland kommen, werden wir sie natürlich erneut und genauer beleuchten – für nun aber die Presseaussendung, die auch die UK-exklusiven Single Malts beschreibt:

BIMBER DISTILLERY LAUNCHES ITS LATEST ‘SHOULDERS OF GIANTS’ RELEASES

London 31/07/25: Bimber has today announced the launch of its latest releases from its acclaimed ‘Shoulders of Giants’ series — the distillery’s homage to the diverse tapestry of thinkers, innovators and visionaries who have shaped our world.

Following our previous release, Pablo – The Artist, which paid tribute to artistic innovation, we were inspired to take the next step in our creative journey. This time, we continue that journey with a broader lens. UK editions draws inspiration from beyond our borders. Why? Because art knows no boundaries, and neither does greatness.

These UK-exclusive editions are inspired by and pay tribute to three legendary figures from the world of art: Vincent — The Dreamer, Claude — The Impressionist and Leonardo — The Visionary. Each release honours their creativity through remarkable single cask whisky that reflects their unique artistic vision.

By celebrating great artists from around the world, we share a passion for creativity- just like our whisky, crafted with skill and imagination. These artists show what it means to work with passion and create something truly extraordinary.

In addition to the UK releases, we’re also proud to present three exclusive editions created for Germany, inspired by some of the engineering pioneers who changed the course of history: Karl — The Inventor, Rudolf — The Engineer and Nicolaus — The Inventor. These single cask whiskies pay tribute to the spirit of invention and mechanical genius, values that echo our own commitment to precision and craftsmanship.

This latest release features six meticulously crafted single malt whiskies, each produced using Bimber’s traditional methods. From the distillery’s single farm barley and dedicated floor at Warminster Maltings, to seven day open-topped fermentation and directly fired copper pot stills – every stage of Bimber’s production process has been designed to produce a rich, fruit-forward whisky that is celebrated for its depth and complexity.

Each expression in the ‘Shoulders of Giants’ series is bottled at natural cask strength and features attention-grabbing artwork and biographical details that celebrate the accomplishments of historical figures who have dared to dream and defied status quos.

Drawn from Bimber’s growing inventory of fruit-forward single malt whiskies, each ‘Shoulders of Giants’ release offers a different story both inside and outside of the bottle.

The three new UK-Exclusive ‘Shoulders of Giants’ releases are comprised of:

Vincent — The Dreamer

Single Cask Release | Fino Sherry

Cask Ref: 528/42 | 56.5% ABV | 335 Bottles

This release celebrates Vincent van Gogh’s visionary spirit and lasting impact on the world of art. It offers notes including toffee, vanilla, pineapple, orange peel and sweet oak.

Claude — The Impressionist

Single Cask Release | Ex-Bourbon

Cask Ref: 396 | 57% ABV | 279 Bottles

Inspired by Claude Monet’s masterful touch, this whisky reveals delicate layers of lemon drizzle cake, heather honey, sultanas, a subtle hint of spiced baked apples, and white pepper.

Leonardo — The Visionary

Single Cask Release | Palo Cortado

Cask Ref: 547/50 | 57.3% ABV | 340 Bottles

Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s genius, this whisky offers rich notes of sherry-steeped dried fruit, dark chocolate, maraschino cherries, ground black pepper, and warm wood spice.

The three new Germany-Exclusive ‘Shoulders of Giants’ releases are comprised of:

Karl — The Inventor

Single Cask Release | American Oak Ex-Bourbon

Cask Ref. 462 | 58% ABV | 258 bottles

The release which celebrates Karl Benz’s revolutionary invention of the automobile and his impact on global mobility reveals notes of butterscotch, orange peel, fudge, mixed spice, and tobacco leaf.

Rudolf — The Engineer

Single Cask Release | Fino Sherry

Cask Ref. 540/39 | 57.6% ABV | 293 bottles

This release celebrates Rudolf Diesel’s pioneering development of the efficient diesel engine. It offers up notes including sherry steeped fruits, dark chocolate, vanilla, wood spice, and a whisp of smoke.

Nicolaus — The Inventor

Single Cask Release | Oloroso Sherry

Cask Ref. 446 | 57.9% ABV | 297 bottles

This release celebrates Nicolaus Otto’s groundbreaking innovation in engine technology. It delivers notes including dried fruits, caramel, honeycomb, golden syrup, and balsamic vinegar.

Commenting on the launch, Steve Rush, Head of Marketing and Communications at Bimber Distillery, said:

“At Bimber, we believe that true artistry knows no bounds. Just as Vincent van Gogh poured passion into every brushstroke, Monet revolutionized our perception of light, and Leonardo da Vinci imagined the impossible, engineering pioneers Karl Benz, Rudolf Diesel, and Nicolaus Otto redefined motion through innovation. At Bimber, we craft our whisky with that same spirit of inventive precision and dedication. These latest ‘Shoulders of Giants’ releases are a testament to the craftsmanship behind our fruit-forward single malt London whisky – and to the quality and variety of the casks we use.”

The UK exclusives will be available through our online shop from 1 August 2025, at an RRP of £95.00 each.

The Germany exclusives will be available soon exclusively through our German distributor, Kirsch Import.