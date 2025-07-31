Mars Komagatake Single Malt Japanese Whisky ganzjährig erhältlich

Als japanischer Whisky eine Hochblüte erlebte, kämpften alle Hersteller mit schwindenden Lagern und nicht genug Zeit und Kapazität, um die Nachfrage auch mittelfristig mit neuer Produktion zu befriedigen. So erging es auch Mars mit der Shinshu Distillery (die auch lange nur sporadisch produzierte) und der Tsunuki Distillery in Kagoshima (wo Mars Komagatake Whisky erzeugt wird).

Nun aber haben sich laut einem Bericht in 88Bamboo die Lagerbestände soweit erholt, dass Mars mit dem Mars Komagatake Single Malt Japanese Whisky in die ganzjährige Distribution gehen kann. Bislang gab es von ihm nur limitierte jährliche Ausgaben.

Die Destillerie schreibt zu seinem Geschmack:

Komagatake aims for a clean and rich taste. It inherits the refreshing and delicate yet full-bodied taste and is a single malt whisky that pursues consistency of flavor through blending techniques from the wide variety of whiskies in the distillery’s possession. With the birth of the classic Single Malt Komagatake, customers can enjoy a special drink any time. Enjoy the gorgeous aromas reminiscent of apple tea, apricots, and ripe persimmons, as well as a smooth mouthfeel and a pleasant, lingering finish.