Buffalo Trace stellt Sazerac Rye Whiskey 100 Proof vor

Gestern stellte die Buffalo Trace Distillery mit dem Sazerac Rye Whiskey 100 Proof (50 % Vol.) eine neue, hochprozentige Version ihres Rye Whiskeys vor, der traditionell einen Alkoholgehalt von Proof aufweist. Diese neue 100-Proof-Variante wurde auf Anfrage von Barkeepern und Whiskey-Enthusiasten entwickelt, sie soll ein reichhaltigeres, ausgewogeneres Geschmacksprofil für Cocktails bieten.

Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director von Buffalo Trace, in einer Pressemitteilung:

“As the whiskey of America’s first cocktail, Sazerac Rye has played a central role in rye whiskey’s resurgence.”

“Bartenders have increasingly embraced 100 proof ryes for the balance, strength and versatility they provide. Sazerac Rye 100 Proof offers greater control over flavor and balance, empowering creativity behind the bar. It’s built to be the perfect cocktail whiskey.”